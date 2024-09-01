Speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press, Brooke explained what fans can expect from him.

He said: "JK - his name is Jason Kevin Coe, he's embarrassed by both his first names and so he goes by JK.

"His overall vibe is he just wants people to leave him alone. He's got PTSD, which he keeps in check by pretending to play the piano.

"But Mick Herron has written him into two books. There's a novella called The List, but there's another really good full-length called Nobody Walks, which is sort of a Slough House universe book, which basically gives you his backstory, and it is absolutely horrific.

"So I just did that, really. I've never had a backstory given to me in that way. But if it's there and it's that good, best not so mess with it, really."

Tom Brooke as JK Coe in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

When asked whether he would be interested in starring as JK in an adaptation of Nobody Walks, bringing his backstory to life as part of a Slow Horses spin-off, he said: "Yeah, I mean, I wouldn't ever want to stop playing him, really.

"He is really special. He’s someone that the rules just don't seem to apply to - any rules, ever. I definitely have not ever played anyone like that before, and I'm not quite sure how I would in the future.

"Hopefully, they'll be out there, but it's such an unusual place to start working from, because nothing's off the table. You’re just thinking outside the box constantly, and that I really enjoyed.

"So, if someone wants to do that more, I'm game."

There certainly would seem to be potential there for Slow Horses spin-offs.

Recently, showrunner Will Smith said that he would also be interested in bringing The Secret Hours to the screen, which is another standalone Slough House universe book that delves into the backstory of Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb.

Slow Horses season 4 will stream on Apple TV+ from Wednesday 4th September – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.