"He really does want us to be a little group, he does look out for us and he adores Slow Horses. It's infectious, his love and admiration for this show. He's wonderful, he's been really wonderful to all of us."

Saskia Reeves, who plays Catherine Standish added: "I remember distinctly in season 1 how he not only set the tone as Ros described off set, but on set, the way that he works as an actor. He always knows exactly what he's doing, but he makes you think like he doesn't, and it sort of gave us all the confidence to continue in that vein also.

"He sort of showed us the way, which I personally really enjoyed. It’s like, ‘Oh I can just improvise, but not really, I can just make things up, but I'm very prepared’, and I love that balance. And Gary very much, for me anyway, showed me, ‘yeah, you can do that, let's do this’, if that makes sense."

Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Christopher Chung, Tom Brooke, Kadiff Kirwan and Rosalind Eleazar in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

Eleazar then added: "He also, as our very first gift, gave us a fart in a jar. So we all have this glass volcano with a little fart in it. So yeah, he’s very funny and very silly and wonderfully childlike in the best possible way.”

When asked whether she had opened her jar, Eleazar said: "Yeah, it stinks."

The show's fourth season is based on the fourth of Mick Herron's Slough House novels, Spook Street, and with a fifth season already confirmed, it certainly doesn't seem as though the series is slowing down anytime soon.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Will Smith teased that the show could potentially go on for nine seasons, with Herron writing the ninth Slough House book now.

He said: "I think Mick [Herron] is writing the ninth now, but we'll have to see what happens. Depends on what Apple wants and what the appetite is, but I definitely have the kind of leave-them-wanting-more rather than the outstay-your-welcome instinct. But the world of the show is there to be mined."

Slow Horses season 4 will stream on Apple TV+ from Wednesday 4th September

