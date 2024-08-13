Slow Horses season 4 trailer sees Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas in action
The new season will adapt Mick Herron's novel Spook Street.
Hit spy drama Slow Horses, which is based on Mick Herron's Slough House novels, is returning for its fourth season in September, and we finally have a full look at the action in a brand new trailer.
In the trailer, the Slow Horses are wrapped up in a case surrounding an explosion in central London, while we also get a good look at Hugo Weaving's new villainous character.
Meanwhile, Kristin Scott Thomas's Diana Taverner warns that threat levels are "critical", while Jack Lowden's River tries to protect his grandfather, who is suffering from dementia.
The trailer ends with Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb ominously saying that one of his team has just died – but who could it be?
You can watch the full trailer right here now.
More like this
Alongside Weaving, other new stars joining the show for season 4 include Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke and James Callis.
The season is based on Herron's fourth novel in the series, Spook Street, which delves into David Cartwright's past – with Jonathan Pryce returning as the character.
Read more:
- Cate Blanchett in gripping first trailer for Alfonso Cuarón's Disclaimer
- Bad Sisters star Anne-Marie Duff says season 2 has "a twist and turn"
Season 4 will once again be made up of six episodes, but fans don't need to fear – this won't be the last time they see the team at Slough House, as the show has already been renewed for season 5.
Further seasons beyond that are yet to be officially confirmed, but there are currently eight novels in Herron's series, meaning there could well be more on the way.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Slow Horses seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Apple TV+ and season 4 will begin on 4th September 2024 – sign up to Apple TV+ here.
Check out more of our Drama coverage coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.