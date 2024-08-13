Meanwhile, Kristin Scott Thomas's Diana Taverner warns that threat levels are "critical", while Jack Lowden's River tries to protect his grandfather, who is suffering from dementia.

The trailer ends with Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb ominously saying that one of his team has just died – but who could it be?

You can watch the full trailer right here now.

Alongside Weaving, other new stars joining the show for season 4 include Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke and James Callis.

The season is based on Herron's fourth novel in the series, Spook Street, which delves into David Cartwright's past – with Jonathan Pryce returning as the character.

Season 4 will once again be made up of six episodes, but fans don't need to fear – this won't be the last time they see the team at Slough House, as the show has already been renewed for season 5.

Further seasons beyond that are yet to be officially confirmed, but there are currently eight novels in Herron's series, meaning there could well be more on the way.

Slow Horses seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Apple TV+ and season 4 will begin on 4th September 2024

