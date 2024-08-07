Throughout the trailer, someone can be seen almost being hit by a car, punching a wall and submerging themselves into water, with a voice narrating: "Beware of narrative and form. Their power can bring us closer to the truth.

"But because of our own deeply held beliefs and the judgements that we make. They can also be a weapon with a great power to manipulate. Ladies and gentlemen, be aware.

Based on the novel of the same name, the series follows acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett), who "built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others".

But when she receives a novel from an unknown author, "she is horrified to realise she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets".

The synopsis continues: "As Catherine races to uncover the writer's true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys both her own life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and their son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee)."

Additional cast members include Lesley Manville (The Crown), Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes), Leila George, Hoyeon (Squid Game) and features Indira Varma as the narrator.

The show's tagline eerily reads: "Any resemblance to persons living or dead is not a coincidence."

Disclaimer premieres globally on Friday 11th October on Apple TV+. New episodes weekly. Subscribe to Apple TV+ for £8.99 per month.

