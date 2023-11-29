Season 3 sees Slough House pulled into a conspiracy which threatens to bring down the entirety of MI5, and guest stars Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù in a key role as Sean Donovan.

The new instalment also sees the outcast agents racing to save one of their own after Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves) is kidnapped, with plenty of chaos ensuing.

If you're wondering how to watch the new season of Slow Horses, as well as the previous instalments, read on for everything you need to know.

Where to watch Slow Horses in the UK

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

Slow Horses season 3 landed on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 29th November. The first two episodes of the six-part series are available to watch on the streaming service now.

The remaining episodes will be released each week on a Wednesday, with the release schedule as follows:

Episode 1 – Strange Games – Wednesday 29th November 2023 (out now)

Episode 2 – Hard Lessons – Wednesday 29th November 2023 (out now)

Episode 3 – Negotiating with Tigers – Wednesday 6th December 2023

Episode 4 – Title TBC – Wednesday 13th December 2023

Episode 5 – Title TBC – Wednesday 20th December 2023

Episode 6 – Title TBC – Wednesday 27th December 2023

The first two series of Slow Horses can also be watched on Apple TV+, which fans can sign up to for £8.99 a month.

Apple Plus TV also offers a seven-day free trial to new subscribers. Your plan will then automatically renew at £8.99 per month, unless you cancel.

Slow Horses season 3 will continue on Wednesday 6th December, while seasons 1-2 are available to watch now on Apple TV+. Sign up to Apple TV+ now. Mick Herron's full Slough House book series is available now.

