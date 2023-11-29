Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden are, of course, also back, as are the rest of the show's cast. But, with fans left on tenterhooks after the dramatic end of the second episode, when can they expect to see the third?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Slow Horses season 3.

When is Slow Horses season 3 episode 3 out on Apple TV+?

Jack Lowden in Slow Horses.

The third episode of Slow Horses season 3, which is titled Negotiating with Tigers, will be released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 6th December.

This means it will be arriving one week after the new season's 2 episode debut, and will follow the pattern for the rest of the season, with one episode being released each week on a Wednesday.

Slow Horses season 3 release schedule

If you're looking for the full release schedule for Slow Horses season 3, then look no further – you can find a full list of the release dates for each of the season's six episodes below.

The season will run from 29th November to 27th December 2023, with the episodes releasing as follows:

Episode 1 – Strange Games – Wednesday 29th November 2023 (out now)

Episode 2 – Hard Lessons – Wednesday 29th November 2023 (out now)

Episode 3 – Negotiating with Tigers – Wednesday 6th December 2023

Episode 4 – Title TBC – Wednesday 13th December 2023

Episode 5 – Title TBC – Wednesday 20th December 2023

Episode 6 – Title TBC – Wednesday 27th December 2023

Slow Horses season 3 release time

Saskia Reeves and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù in Slow Horses season 3.Each new episode of Slow Horses season 3 will arrive on Apple TV+ at midnight Pacific Time, meaning those in the UK can watch the episodes from 8am GMT.

What is Slow Horses season 3 about?

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

The new season of Slow Horses will be based on Mick Herron's third novel in the Slough House series, Real Tigers.

The official synopsis for the season says: "In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London.

"When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself."

Slow Horses season 3 will continue on Wednesday 6th December, while seasons 1-2 are available to watch now on Apple TV+. Sign up to Apple TV+ now. Mick Herron's full Slough House book series is available now.

