Slow Horses season 3 is based on Herron’s novel Real Tigers, and will see a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatening to expose a buried MI5 secret in London.

The official synopsis reads: "When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself."

“I need a team of good agents, but I just have the Slow Horses,” Jackson laments in the trailer, after discovering that an MI5 unit has gone rogue and kidnapped Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves).

Returning to the cast alongside Oldman, Chung and Reeves are Jack Lowden, Rosalind Eleazar, Kristin Scott Thomas, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce.

Meanwhile, newcomers include Sope Dirisu (Gangs of London) as Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul, and Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as MI5 agent Alison Dunn.

Slow Horses season 4 was confirmed last year, with Ruth Bradley (Guilt), Hugo Weaving (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Joanna Scanlan (After Love), Tom Brooke (Empire of Light) and James Callis (Battlestar Galactica) all joining the cast.

Slow Horses season 3 will debut on Friday 1st December, while seasons 1-2 are available to watch now on Apple TV+. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Mick Herron's full Slough House book series is available now.

