The Lord of the Rings soundtrack: Every song in Peter Jackson's trilogy
Here's a full list of tracks from all three of Howard Shore's masterful scores.
In any discussion of the best film soundtracks ever produced, it's only a matter of time until Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy comes up in the conversation.
Composer Howard Shore, who has also worked on the scores for films such as The Fly, Philadelphia and 2005's King Kong, crafted an epic soundtrack for the ages, which is so distinct and stirring that it was recently voted the nation's favourite film music a decade after the final movie first debuted.
Shore, of course, also composed the music for Peter Jackson's Hobbit trilogy years later, but it's his tracks for the original trilogy - such as Concerning Hobbits, The Breaking of the Fellowship and Into the West - which have truly stood the test of time and continue to live deep in fans' hearts.
If it's been a while since you saw the films or listened to the soundtracks, you may be struggling to remember your favourite tunes or looking for a full list of them through which to peruse. Well, don't worry - we've got you covered.
Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtracks to all three films in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Ring trilogy.
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring soundtrack
As with its two sequels, the score for The Fellowship of the Ring was composed, orchestrated and conducted by Howard Shore.
The music was performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, the London Voices and London Oratory School Schola choir, while performers featured on the tracks include Enya and Elizabeth Fraser.
Here's a full track list for the soundtrack:
- The Prophecy
- Concerning Hobbits
- The Shadow of the Past
- The Treason of Isengard
- The Black Rider
- At the Sign of the Prancing Pony
- A Knife in the Dark
- Flight to the Ford
- Many Meetings
- The Council of Elrond (feat Aníron - Theme for Aragorn and Arwen, composed and performed by Enya)
- The Ring Goes South
- A Journey in the Dark
- The Bridge of Khazad-dûm
- Lothlórien (feat Lament for Gandalf by Philippa Boyens and Howard Shore, performed by Elizabeth Fraser)
- The Great River
- Amon Hen
- The Breaking of the Fellowship (feat In Dreams by Fran Walsh and Howard Shore, performed by Edward Ross)
- May It Be (composed and performed by Enya)
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers soundtrack
The score for The Two Towers was once again composed by Howard Shore, while it was performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Voices and the London Oratory School Schola.
Performers featured on the soundtrack include Sheila Chandra and Ben Del Maestro.
Here's a full track list for the soundtrack:
- Foundations of Stone
- The Taming of Sméagol
- The Riders of Rohan
- The Passage of the Marshes
- The Uruk-hai
- The King of the Golden Hall
- The Black Gate Is Closed
- Evenstar (feat Isabel Bayrakdarian)
- The White Rider
- Treebeard
- The Leave Taking
- Helm's Deep
- The Forbidden Pool
- Breath of Life (feat Sheila Chandra)
- The Hornburg
- Forth Eorlingas (feat Ben Del Maestro)
- Isengard Unleashed (feat Elizabeth Fraser and Ben Del Maestro)
- Samwise the Brave
- Gollum's Song (performed by Emilíana Torrini, lyrics by Fran Walsh)
- Farewell to Lórien (feat Hilary Summers) - Limited edition bonus track
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King soundtrack
For the final film in the trilogy, the score was once again composed by Shore, and performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Voices and the London Oratory School Schola. Billy Boyd and Annie Lennox were two of those who featured on the soundtrack.
Here's a full track list for the soundtrack:
- A Storm Is Coming
- Hope and Memory
- Minas Tirith (feat Ben del Maestro)
- The White Tree
- The Steward of Gondor (feat Billy Boyd)
- Minas Morgul
- The Ride of the Rohirrim
- Twilight and Shadow (feat Renée Fleming)
- Cirith Ungol
- Andúril
- Shelob's Lair
- Ash and Smoke
- The Fields of the Pelennor
- Hope Fails
- The Black Gate Opens (feat Sir James Galway)
- The End of All Things (feat Renée Fleming)
- The Return of the King (feat Sir James Galway, Viggo Mortensen and Renée Fleming)
- The Grey Havens (feat Sir James Galway)
- Into the West (performed by Annie Lennox)
- Use Well the Days (performed by Annie Lennox)
