Now, Reeves, who is returning for season 4, has teased how this cliffhanger will be resolved, and has hinted that Standish's intention to quit may be somewhat short lived.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press, Reeves said of the cliffhanger: "Oh, I'd love to tell you all about it, but I'm not going to be able to because I don't want to spoil it for the viewers. But yes, she's at home – doing what, we don't know."

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses season 3. Apple TV+

Reeves continued: "Her plans don't quite go in the direction that she thought they might, or her impact of walking out didn't quite have the weight that she thought it might.

"I think there's a detail where Lamb won’t sign the resignation papers. Nothing happens with these people clearly and definitely, it always goes a little bit grey and wishy washy. So this decision to leave suddenly becomes all sort of murky, and it's not quite happening the way she was imagining it. That's all I could say at this point."

As for whether Standish will also be back in the already confirmed fifth season of the show remains to be seen – fans will just have to keep watching as episodes are released across September and October.

Showrunner Will Smith has already suggested that that fifth season may not be the end, as he said that "the world of the show is there to be mined" should the team, and Apple TV+, want to continue to adapt all of Mick Herron's novels.

Slow Horses season 4 will stream on Apple TV+ from Wednesday 4th September – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

