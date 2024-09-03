The six-part Netflix show, which is based on the novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand, features an ensemble cast, and according to two of its stars, Liev Schreiber and Sam Nivola, viewers are in for a twisting, turning ride.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Schreiber, who plays Tag Winbury in the series, said: "Yeah, you know, it's fun! It's fun.

"And I could see why they wanted to develop it into a television show, particularly a six-part series, because you kind of leave them with these big hooks and twists and all that fun stuff that people like nowadays.

"But yeah, I thought it was really fun. I enjoyed the read, of both the book and the script."

Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury in The Perfect Couple. Seacia Pavao/Netflix

Meanwhile, Nivola, who plays Will Winbury, said: "Yeah, I didn't read the book, but I thought the script was gripping. I really did not expect the ending or any of the stuff that came.

"I mean, I don't know, I'm always the worst at watching those things with my family, I never know who it is. But, yeah, it's surprising and fun."

Schreiber added: "I think Susanne (Bier, director) brought a lot to it. That sort of black comedy, very, very dark angle that Susanne does so well was really, really, really, a great take on, kind of, American aristocracy."

The rest of the ensemble cast includes Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Ishaan Khattar and Jack Reynor, among others.

The Perfect Couple will stream on Netflix from Thursday 5th September. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.