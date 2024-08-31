With suspicions one of the passengers on board may be working with the hackers, it's a race against time for Cole's Joe Roag to solve the tense whodunnit and save his fellow travellers from jeopardy.

Watch the explosive trailer below.

Nightsleeper will start 9pm Sunday 15th September on BBC One, with all episodes available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.

The series will air 9pm on Sunday and Monday nights across three weeks.

Joe Cole in Nightsleeper BBC

The BBC describes the six-part thriller as "part fast-moving heart-in-the-mouth action-adventure and part twisty-turny whodunnit detective story", adding: "It’s a roller coaster ride set across a single night where no-one is ever quite who they seem."

Alexandra Roach (The Light in the Hall), plays Abby Aysgarth, the acting technical director at the National Cyber Security Centre, who has to work with Roag to stop the hijacked train. In order to do so, though, they'll have to figure out who's behind the hijacking.

Alexandra Roach in Nightsleeper BBC/Euston Films

The Nightsleeper synopsis teases: "As Abby and Joe – who have never met in person – try to establish a bond that will withstand everything the night throws at them, will Joe’s fellow passengers help or hinder their desperate efforts? Could one of them even be involved? Who can Abby and Joe really trust?"

Nightsleeper also stars Alex Ferns (The Devil’s Hour), Sharon Small (The Bay), James Cosmo (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), David Threlfall (Shameless), Daniel Cahill (The Control Room), Lois Chimimba (Vigil), Gabriel Howell (The Fence), Katie Leung (Harry Potter), Leah MacRae (Baby Reindeer), Ruth Madeley (Years and Years), Adam Mitchell (Mother’s Day), Pamela Nomvete (Andor), Scott Reid (Maxine), Sharon Rooney (Barbie) and Parth Thakerar (Gangs of London).

