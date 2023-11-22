Alexandra Roach (The Light in the Hall) and Joe Cole (Gangs of London) lead the cast and RadioTimes.com has your exclusive first look at the pair in action.

Roach plays Abby Aysgarth, the Acting Technical Director at the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, who’s finally about to take a well-earned holiday when she receives a phone call that will change everything – the UK railway network is under attack.

Alexandra Roach in Nightsleeper. BBC/Euston Films

Cole plays Joe Roag, an off-duty cop onboard who is hoping for a quiet night. However, over the next six rollercoaster hours, Joe’s about to get anything but, as he and Abby battle both their own distrust and the unpredictable behaviour of the person or persons now in control, desperate to try and stop the Heart of Britain from reaching the end of the line, in more ways than one...

Also featured in the cast are Alex Ferns (The Devil’s Hour), Sharon Small (The Bay), James Cosmo (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), David Threlfall (Shameless), Daniel Cahill (The Control Room), Lois Chimimba (Vigil), Gabriel Howell (The Fence), and Katie Leung (Annika).

Rounding off the cast are Leah MacRae (Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything), Ruth Madeley (Years and Years), Adam Mitchell (Mother’s Day), Pamela Nomvete (Andor), Scott Reid (Maxine), Sharon Rooney (Barbie) and Parth Thakerar (Gangs of London).

Nightsleeper is from BAFTA award-winning writer Nick Leather (Murdered for Being Different), who has co-written the series with Laura Grace (The Last Kingdom) and has been produced by Fremantle’s Euston Films, with Jamie Magnus Stone (Doctor Who) and John Hayes (Dublin Murders) directing.

The series will launch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in early 2024.

