The nominations come with some real surprises and snubs. Those missing out on nominations include Angelina Jolie for Maria, Nicole Kidman for Babygirl, Guy Pearce for The Brutalist and Denzel Washington for Gladiator II.

Sebastian Stan has also missed out on a nomination, despite getting two for different films, A Different Man and The Apprentice, at the Globes, and winning for the former.

Meanwhile, on the TV front, the big contenders this year include The Penguin, Shōgun, Baby Reindeer, The Bear and Nobody Wants This.

For the full list of nominations, see below.

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 nominations: Full list of nominations

Mikey Madison as Anora in Anora. Neon

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey - Wicked

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked

Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga in Shōgun. Colin Bentley/FX

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton

Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Anna Sawai - Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kathy Bates - The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline - Disclaimer

Andrew Scott - Ripley

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Shōgun

The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 will take place on Sunday 23rd February and will stream live on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.