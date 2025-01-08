Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 nominations: Full list of nominees – with surprising snubs
Wicked and A Complete Unknown lead this year's nominees.
With the Golden Globe Awards having been announced, it's time to turn to some of the other awards bodies, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards has now unveiled its list of nominees.
Overall, Wicked leads the nominations with five in total, while A Complete Unknown has four and Anora and Emilia Pérez have picked up three each.
The nominations come with some real surprises and snubs. Those missing out on nominations include Angelina Jolie for Maria, Nicole Kidman for Babygirl, Guy Pearce for The Brutalist and Denzel Washington for Gladiator II.
Sebastian Stan has also missed out on a nomination, despite getting two for different films, A Different Man and The Apprentice, at the Globes, and winning for the former.
Meanwhile, on the TV front, the big contenders this year include The Penguin, Shōgun, Baby Reindeer, The Bear and Nobody Wants This.
For the full list of nominations, see below.
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 nominations: Full list of nominations
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig - Queer
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Demi Moore - The Substance
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Jonathan Bailey - Wicked
- Yura Borisov - Anora
- Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
- Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown
- Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
- Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson
- Ariana Grande - Wicked
- Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- The Fall Guy
- Gladiator II
- Wicked
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Bridgerton
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun
- Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates - Matlock
- Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton
- Allison Janney - The Diplomat
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai - Shōgun
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
- Harrison Ford - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Kathy Bates - The Great Lillian Hall
- Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
- Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
- Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Colin Farrell - The Penguin
- Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline - Disclaimer
- Andrew Scott - Ripley
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- The Boys
- Fallout
- House of the Dragon
- The Penguin
- Shōgun
The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 will take place on Sunday 23rd February and will stream live on Netflix.
