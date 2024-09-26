But if Nobody Wants This isn't rewarded with another season, I will not be held responsible for my actions.

The 10-part romcom wrapped up on a giant "What's next?!" as agnostic podcaster Joanne and rabbi Noah decided they were going to block out the noise and make a real go of it.

"The tracks were laid very nicely for you to care about these characters and want them to be together," Adam Brody told Tudum.

And boy, do we.

But can the pair really make it work? And what will they have to sacrifice (or become accustomed to) to get there?

Read on for everything you need to know about Nobody Wants This season 2.

Has Nobody Wants This been renewed for season 2?

Kristen Bell as Joanne, Stephanie Faracy as Lynn and Justine Lupe as Morgan. Hopper Stone/Netflix

There's currently no word from Netflix, but we better get a second season, otherwise we march.

The streamer usually takes at least one month to decide the fate of its shows (although some have bucked that trend), so there's a possibility we won't know what the future holds for Joanne and Noah for quite some time.

Watch this space for updates.

When could a potential Nobody Wants This season 2 be released?

With no previous seasons to go off, forming an educated guess about when season 2 could air is tricky.

Ideally, it would arrive in 2025, but cast schedules could delay that, and it's not uncommon for shows to take two or more years to return to our screens.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves. First up, we need that all-important renewal.

Who could return for a potential Nobody Wants This season 2?

Timothy Simons as Sasha and Adam Brody as Noah. Adam Rose/Netflix

Alongside Kristen Bell as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah, we'd expect to see the following:

Justine Lupe as Morgan

Timothy Simons as Sasha

Jackie Tohn as Esther

Emily Arlook as Rebecca

Stephanie Faracy as Lynn

Michael Hitchcock as Henry

Tovah Feldshuh as Bina

Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan

Sherry Cola as Ashley

Shiloh Bearman as Miriam

Supporting cast includes D'Arcy Carden as Ryann and Stephen Tobolowsky as Rabbi Cohen.

What could happen in a potential Nobody Wants This season 2?

Jackie Tohn as Esther and Kristen Bell as Joanne. Adam Rose/Netflix

After telling Noah that she wanted to convert to Judaism, Joanne then came to the realisation that she wasn't ready, and wasn't sure she ever would be, which was a complicating factor before, but is even more so now that Noah looks set to become head rabbi.

She then reluctantly broke off their relationship and told Noah not to follow her, even though she desperately wanted him to, and that, it seemed, was that.

But there wouldn't be much of a story if he listened to anything she said and in the closing moments of season 1, Noah was there waiting for her when she left the shuttle.

"So how does this work?" asked Joanne.

"Well you were right, I can't have both," he said, before kissing her passionately.

So, Joanne and Noah are set to make another go of it, despite the elephant remaining firmly in the room.

Will she eventually decide to convert after learning more about Noah's religion and deciding that she also wants it for herself, and not just for her boyfriend?

Will Noah sacrifice both his career and his relationship with his own family and community for their relationship if Joanne decides that Judaism isn't the right fit for her?

Or will they continue as they are, starting their own quiet revolution within this particular branch of the LA Jewish scene as they refuse to bow to what everyone else demands of them?

With so much uncertainty in the air, we demand a follow-up, STAT!

Is there a trailer for a potential Nobody Wants This season 2?

Unfortunately not, given that it has yet to be renewed.

If it does get the green light, you can expect the official trailer to arrive in the month leading up to the premiere (and possibly some teasers beforehand).

Nobody Wants This is streaming now on Netflix.

