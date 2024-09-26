All signs point to disaster – but they just can't walk away from one another, however much the haters want them to.

"I was always a very cynical writer because I was a very cynical person," creator and writer Erin Foster, who was inspired by her own real-life experiences, told Tudum. "And that's where all my comedy came from and where my comedic perspective came from — failing at dating and failing at relationships and things blowing up and finding the humour in it.

"This show really represents how I view love now, which is so different than how I viewed it before. Being in a really beautiful, healthy, fun relationship, it made me soften some of my cynicism."

Alongside Bell and Brody, the cast features a number of other recognisable faces. Find out more below.

Nobody Wants This cast

Kristen Bell as Joanne

Adam Brody as Noah

Justine Lupe as Morgan

Timothy Simons as Sasha

Jackie Tohn as Esther

Stephanie Faracy as Lynn

Sherry Cola as Ashley

Emily Arlook as Rebecca

Michael Hitchcock as Henry

Tovah Feldshuh as Bina

Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan

Shiloh Bearman as Miriam

For more information about where you've seen the cast before and who they play, read on:

Kristen Bell plays Joanne

Kristen Bell as Joanne. Hopper Stone/Netflix

Who is Joanne? She hosts her own sex and relationships podcast with her sister, which she uses as a forum to unpack her terrible taste in men and serial run of bad dates. But that all changes when she meets a very good looking rabbi at a dinner party.

What else has Kristen Bell been in? Bell's extensive career includes comedy The Good Place, mystery drama Veronica Mars, comedy-drama House of Lies, Heroes, and Netflix's The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. She's also the voice of Gossip Girl and Anna in Frozen.

Adam Brody plays Noah

Adam Brody as Noah. Stefania Rosini/Netflix

Who is Noah? A "hot rabbi" who has just come out of a long-term relationship with the woman he was going to marry when he meets Joanne. Noah is instantly drawn to her, as she is to him, but Joanne isn't Jewish, which means they can't be together, or so everyone keeps telling him.

What else has Adam Brody been in? Most people will know him from teen drama The OC. He's also appeared in films Jennifer's Body, Shazam!, Ready or Not, The Kid Detective, Promising Young Woman and American Fiction, and drama Fleishman Is in Trouble

Justine Lupe plays Morgan

Kristen Bell as Joanne and Justine Lupe as Morgan. Hopper Stone/Netflix

Who is Morgan? Joanne and Morgan are sisters, best friends and business partners. Their dynamic is built on brutal honesty – sometimes too brutal.

What else has Justine Lupe in? Most people will recognise Lupe from Jesse Armstrong's Succession.

Timothy Simons plays Sasha

Timothy Simons as Sasha and Adam Brody as Noah. Adam Rose/Netflix

Who is Sasha? Noah's older brother. He is described as "outlandish and eccentric", with an "unstoppable, delusional confidence".

What else has Timothy Simons been in? He's best known for political satire Veep.

Jackie Tohn plays Esther

Jackie Tohn as Esther and Kristen Bell as Joanne. Adam Rose/Netflix

Who is Esther? Sasha's wife, who is also best friends with Noah's ex. She has no qualms about making her disdain for Joanne known.

What else has Jackie Tohn been in? You might recognise her from Netflix wrestling comedy-drama GLOW.

Stephanie Faracy plays Lynn

Kristen Bell as Joanne, Stephanie Faracy as Lynn and Justine Lupe as Morgan. Hopper Stone/Netflix

Who is Lynn? Joanne and Morgan's mum. She recently separated from her husband of many years and is described as having a "New Age propensity for the mystical".

What else has Stephanie Faracy been in? You might recognise her from films Hocus Pocus, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates and The Great Outdoors. Faracy has also appeared in sitcom True Colours and comedy-drama The Lot.

Sherry Cola plays Ashley

Kristen Bell as Joanne, Sherry Cola as Ashley and Justine Lupe as Morgan. Adam Rose/Netflix

Who is Ashley? Joanne's gay best mate, who also works on the business side of the podcast.

What else has Sherry Cola been in? She has appeared in comedy film Joy Ride, US drama Good Trouble, Prime Video series I Love Dick and dark comedy Claws.

Emily Arlook plays Rebecca

Who is Rebecca? Noah's Jewish ex-girlfriend and Esther's best friend. She's heartbroken when her relationship ends and desperately wants Noah back.

What else has Emily Arlook been in? You might know her from teen comedy-drama Grown-ish.

Michael Hitchcock plays Henry

Who is Henry? Joanne and Morgan's dad. He was married to Lynn for years, but has since come out and is now in a relationship with a man.

What else has Michael Hitchcock been in? You might recognise him from mockumentary Best in Show, comedy drama United States of Tara, romantic musical comedy-drama Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Christmas comedy EXmas and Ryan Murphy's Glee.

Tovah Feldshuh plays Bina

Who is Bina? Noah and Sasha's mum. Bina is a formidable matriarch who is firmly against Noah and Joanne's relationship.

What else has Tovah Feldshuh been in? Her credits include NBC miniseries Holocaust, The Walking Dead, Just My Luck with Lindsay Lohan, Law & Order, and more recently Harlan Coben's Shelter.

Paul Ben-Victor plays Ilan

Who is Ilan? Noah and Sasha's dad. Ilan just wants a quiet life and will always defer to his wife.

What else has Paul Ben-Victor been in? You might know him from The Wire, US drama In Plain Sight and season 5 of Entourage.

Shiloh Bearman as Miriam

Who is Miriam? Esther and Sasha's teenage daughter. She is just about to celebrate her Bat Mitzvah.

What else has Shiloh Bearman been in? You might have watched her in US sitcom Home Economics.

Additional cast includes:

D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place) as Ryann - a friend of Joanne's.

Stephen Tobolowsky (Thelma and Louise) as Rabbi Cohen.

Leslie Grossman (American Horror Story, What I Like About You) as Rabbi Shira.

Ryan Hansen (Veronica Mars) as Kyle - an ex of Joanne's.

Nobody Wants This is streaming now on Netflix.

