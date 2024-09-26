Nobody Wants This soundtrack: All the songs in the Netflix comedy
From HAIM to Dua Lipa.
Kristen Bell and Adam Brody have teamed up for Netflix's Nobody Wants This, a romcom about an agnostic podcaster and a rabbi who, despite not being one another's type on paper, fall madly in love.
But they're not the only ones with reservations about whether their relationship can actually work. Noah's mother has some opinions of her own, as does the temple's head rabbi, Joanne's sister, and pretty much everyone in their lives.
Can true love find a way to conquer all?
As well as a fascinating and highly-entertaining premise, Nobody Wants This also has a killer soundtrack, featuring HAIM, Dua Lipa and Celeste, plus some lesser known artists that are certain to become your new faves.
Read on for the full tracklist.
Nobody Wants This soundtrack
Episode 1
- Summer Girl - HAIM
- ugi - strongboi
- Cinderella - Remi Wolf
- Now I'm in It - HAIM
- You and I - LÉON
Episode 2
- See Her Out - Francis and the Lights
Episode 3
- Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden - Valley
- When The Love Is Gone - Anna Graves
- Love on the Brain - Rihanna
Episode 4
- Fly - Anna Graves
- MY DEMONS - GLU & Phantogram
Episode 5
- Together Forever - STRFKR
- Wanna Go Back - babyidontlikeyou
- Can't Win - LABRYS
- Always Been You - Shawn Mendes
Episode 6
- Sure Feels Good - Willie J Healey
Episode 7
- Knock Knock - Mac Miller
- Say Cheese - Paul Russell
- Mirror Mountain - Mini Mansions
- Tubthumping - Chumbawamba
Episode 8
- Obsessed - Olivia Rodrigo
- If You Need to, Keep Time on Me - Fleet Foxes
Episode 9
- Brutal - Olivia Rodrigo
Episode 10
- All I Ever Asked - Rachel Chinouriri
- (Theme From) New York, New York - Frank Sinatra
- Crank That (Soulja Boy) - Soulja Boy Tell 'Em
- Levitating - Dua Lipa
- I'll Make Love to You - Boyz II Men
- Strange - Celeste
- See Her Out - Francis and the Lights
