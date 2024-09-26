Kristen Bell and Adam Brody have teamed up for Netflix's Nobody Wants This, a romcom about an agnostic podcaster and a rabbi who, despite not being one another's type on paper, fall madly in love.

But they're not the only ones with reservations about whether their relationship can actually work. Noah's mother has some opinions of her own, as does the temple's head rabbi, Joanne's sister, and pretty much everyone in their lives.