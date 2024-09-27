Throughout the teaser, we get a glimpse of some of the film's sumptuous visuals – both in colour and black and white – as well as plenty of glamour, drama, high emotion and, of course, opera music. You can view it in full further down this page.

Maria is the third entry in Chilean director Pablo Larraín's loose trilogy about iconic women of the 20th century following Jackie (about Jackie Kennedy) and Spencer (about Princess Diana).

The stars of both those earlier films – Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart – received Oscar nods for their performances, and Jolie is widely expected to follow in their footsteps, with our RadioTimes.com review from the film''s Venice Film Festival premiere saying the film "reminds us of what an accomplished actress she can be".

More like this

Read on for everything you need to know about Maria, including it's UK release date and more information about the cast.

Angelina Jolie in Maria. StudioCanal

The film won't arrive in UK cinemas until early next year, with a confirmed release date of Friday 10th January 2025.

That's a good deal later than across the Atlantic, where the film is being distributed by Netflix. Maria will be released in select US cinemas from Wednesday 27th November before arriving on the streamer two weeks later on 11th December.

There is, however, still one way that UK viewers can catch the film before it's wide release here – as the film as showing as part of the programme at the London Film Festival with screenings on Friday 18th October, Saturday 19th October and Sunday 20th October.

Maria had its global premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday 29th August, where it received an 8-minute standing ovation.

Maria plot: What will happen?

As with Spencer, the film is scripted by Peaky Blinders boss Steven Knight and promises to tell "the tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest female opera singer, relived, and reimagined during her final days in 1970s Paris".

Maria cast: Who will star?

Of course, we know that Angelina Jolie will be leading the film as Maria Callas, but she's joined by an impressive international supporting cast.

The enemble includes roles for The Power of the Dog star Kodi Smit-McPhee as an interviewer who only exists in Maria's mind and La Chimera's Alba Rohrwacher as her secretary Bruna Lupoli.

Meanwhile newcomer Aggelina Papadopoulou plays a younger version of Maria, and there are also roles for Pierfrancesco Favino (Marco Polo), Valeria Golino (The Morning Show) and Haluk Bilginer (Alex Rider).

The full cast list includes:

Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas

Aggelina Papadopoulou as young Maria Callas

Kodi Smit-McPhee as Mandrax

Alba Rohrwacher as Bruna

Pierfrancesco Favino as Ferruccio

Valeria Golino as Yakinthi Callas

Haluk Bilginer as Aristotle Onassis

Alessandro Bressanello as Giovanni Battista Meneghini

Maria trailer

You can get a glimpse of what to expect from the film by watching the teaser trailer below:

Maria will be released in UK cinemas on 10th January 2025.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.