Despite initially seeming pleased by the results, Edward soon begins a downward spiral – especially when he encounters Oswald (Pearson), another man with neurofibromatosis who appears very comfortable in his skin.

Although A Different Man and The Substance have many differences regarding how they approach their subject matters, there are also some clear similarities.

Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley in The Substance. Mubi

Both are concerned with the ideas of self-image and the ways in which people are perceived by others – albeit for different reasons.

More like this

And crucially, both involve their subjects agreeing to a radical and experimental medical procedure that doesn't fix their issues in quite the way they had in mind.

"I definitely feel like it's not necessarily a coincidence of The Substance and this film [coming out at the same time]," Stan explained in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com. "I mean, maybe we're on to something in the sense that I feel it's a reflection of the times that we're in.

"Everyone's looking for a shortcut all the time. You can go online and see people that are addicted to plastic surgery, addicted to Ozempic.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"They want the cure, they want the shortcut, they want the quick change, they want to be accepted. It's total dependence on other people for validation, and not as much investment in the self and in trying to understand the self and what's happening on the inside.

He added: "Because no shortcuts really gonna help you with anything... which is why the these addictions are happening.

"Because you keep wanting that dopamine hit to get you out of there, but then you're crashing just as fast."

Read more:

Pearson also agrees that the film both capture something that is in the "zeitgeist", explaining that "they both ask similar questions" even if they are "wildly different" beyond that.

"And I think it is time we, like, have these conversations," he added. "I think we've all – particularly on, like, this side of the industry – we've all sat in this vow of noble silence long enough.

"And I think particularly social media has annihilated young people's self confidence and ability to communicate in long form, i.e. 280 characters or more.

"So anything that can open up this kind of dialog and say, 'Hey, it's okay not to be okay... Let's talk about it' can only really be a good thing."

A Different Man is now showing in UK cinemas.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.