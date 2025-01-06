The film charts the story of László Tóth, an architect immigrant to the USA in 1947 who struggles to fulfil the American dream, but whose prospects enhance when he meets a wealthy client Harrison Lee Van Buren.

With film fans now flocking to see the film given its awards success, how can viewers in the UK see it, and is it available to stream now?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Brutalist.

How to watch The Brutalist – is it streaming?

Adrien Brody in The Brutalist. Universal Pictures

Sadly, no – The Brutalist isn't currently streaming, and at the moment isn't available to watch in the UK at all.

This is because the film is set to get a cinema release, but it is coming out over a month after its US release on 20th December 2024.

The film will be available to watch in the UK exclusively in cinemas from Friday 24th January 2025.

What is The Brutalist about?

Adrien Brody and Guy Pearce in The Brutalist. Universal Pictures

The official synopsis for The Brutalist says that it "chronicles the journey of Hungarian-born Jewish architect, László Tóth, who emigrates to the United States of America in 1947".

The synopsis continues: "Initially forced to toil in poverty, he soon wins a contract that will change the course of the next 30 years of his life."

The Brutalist cast – who stars in the film?

Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones in The Brutalist. Universal Pictures

The Brutalist stars Adrien Brody (The Pianist), Felicity Jones (Star Wars: Rogue One), Guy Pearce (A Spy Among Friends) and Joe Alwyn (Kinds of Kindness), along with a host of supporting actors from the UK, the US, France, Australia and other countries around the globe.

You can find the full list of stars here:

Adrien Brody as László Tóth

Felicity Jones as Erzsébet Tóth

Guy Pearce as Harrison Lee Van Buren

Joe Alwyn as Harry Lee Van Buren

Raffey Cassidy as Zsófia

Ariane Labed as adult Zsófia

Stacy Martin as Maggie Van Buren

Emma Laird as Audrey

Isaach de Bankolé as Gordon

Alessandro Nivola as Attila

Michael Epp as Jim Simpson

Jonathan Hyde as Leslie Woodrow

Peter Polycarpou as Michael Hoffman

Maria Sand as Michelle Hoffman

Salvatore Sansone as Orazio

The Brutalist trailer

You can watch the trailer for The Brutalist right here now.

The Brutalist will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 24th January 2025.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.