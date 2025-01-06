How to watch The Brutalist – is it streaming?
The Adrien Brody-starring drama won big at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.
The awards season is officially underway, with the Golden Globe Awards having been announced, paving the way towards the BAFTAs and the Oscars.
One of the big winners of the night and therefore one of the frontrunners heading into future awards was The Brutalist, a three-and-a-half-hour-long epic drama starring Adrien Brody, Guy Pearce and Felicity Jones.
The film charts the story of László Tóth, an architect immigrant to the USA in 1947 who struggles to fulfil the American dream, but whose prospects enhance when he meets a wealthy client Harrison Lee Van Buren.
With film fans now flocking to see the film given its awards success, how can viewers in the UK see it, and is it available to stream now?
Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Brutalist.
Sadly, no – The Brutalist isn't currently streaming, and at the moment isn't available to watch in the UK at all.
This is because the film is set to get a cinema release, but it is coming out over a month after its US release on 20th December 2024.
The film will be available to watch in the UK exclusively in cinemas from Friday 24th January 2025.
What is The Brutalist about?
The official synopsis for The Brutalist says that it "chronicles the journey of Hungarian-born Jewish architect, László Tóth, who emigrates to the United States of America in 1947".
The synopsis continues: "Initially forced to toil in poverty, he soon wins a contract that will change the course of the next 30 years of his life."
The Brutalist cast – who stars in the film?
The Brutalist stars Adrien Brody (The Pianist), Felicity Jones (Star Wars: Rogue One), Guy Pearce (A Spy Among Friends) and Joe Alwyn (Kinds of Kindness), along with a host of supporting actors from the UK, the US, France, Australia and other countries around the globe.
You can find the full list of stars here:
- Adrien Brody as László Tóth
- Felicity Jones as Erzsébet Tóth
- Guy Pearce as Harrison Lee Van Buren
- Joe Alwyn as Harry Lee Van Buren
- Raffey Cassidy as Zsófia
- Ariane Labed as adult Zsófia
- Stacy Martin as Maggie Van Buren
- Emma Laird as Audrey
- Isaach de Bankolé as Gordon
- Alessandro Nivola as Attila
- Michael Epp as Jim Simpson
- Jonathan Hyde as Leslie Woodrow
- Peter Polycarpou as Michael Hoffman
- Maria Sand as Michelle Hoffman
- Salvatore Sansone as Orazio
The Brutalist trailer
You can watch the trailer for The Brutalist right here now.
The Brutalist will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 24th January 2025.
