The trilogy kicked off in 2022 with X, the slasher film which revolves around a massacre on the set of an adult film at the hands of a homicidal elderly couple.

Prequel movie Pearl then landed six months later, telling the origin story of X’s villain, Pearl (Goth).

And now MaXXXine will serve as a direct sequel to X, with Goth reprising her role as Maxine Minx.

More like this

Set about six years after the events of X, MaXXXine takes place in Hollywood in 1985, and follows former porn star Maxine as she goes to great lengths to break into acting, all while a serial killer is on the loose.

"It’s going be the best movie of the three," Goth previously told Variety. "It’s the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes, and Maxine has gone through so much at this point.

"So when we find her in this new world, she’s just a force to be reckoned with - and she goes through some pretty wild adventures."

The film is set to land in UK cinemas on 9th August 2024.

Fans in the US will be pleased to hear it's set to release a few weeks earlier, and will be available to watch in cinemas from 5th July.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

MaXXXine cast: Who stars alongside Mia Goth?

Mia Goth. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Mia Goth reprises her role as Maxine Minx, an adult film star who’s trying to break into Hollywood.

The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki will play the director of The Puritan II, while Michelle Monaghan and Bobby Cannavale will portray LAPD officers.

Meanwhile, Emily in Paris's Lily Collins will appear as one of Minx’s co-stars in the film-within-a-film, Giancarlo Esposito will play Minx’s agent and Kevin Bacon will appear as a private detective.

Singer-songwriter Halsey and The Idol’s Moses Sumney have also been cast in MaXXXine in as-yet-undisclosed roles.

Is there a trailer for MaXXXine?

Yes, and it gives fans a first look at Maxine attempting to leave her past behind her to become a movie star. Watch below:

MaXXXine is set to land in UK cinemas on 9th August 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.