As seen in the trailer, MaXXXine is attempting to put her past behind her and become a full-fledged movie star, but a killer known as the Night Stalker is wandering the streets of Hollywood, with this threatening to reveal her dark past.

This new film is once again directed by Ti West, while Goth is the only cast member from the first two films known to be reprising her role.

However, a number of big names are joining the cast in new roles, including Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Moses Sumney (The Idol), Michelle Monaghan (True Detective), Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Halsey (Americana), Giancarlo Esposito (The Gentlemen) and Kevin Bacon (Leave the World Behind).

Ahead of filming MaXXXine, Goth told Variety last year of the film: "It's the best script of the three by far. It's going to be the best movie of the three. We're all so tight now. This is going to be our third movie we're working on together and everyone’s coming back together, so it's bringing the band all back together again.

"We just have a shorthand with each other. We know how everybody works and we're all so excited. It's the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she's just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures."

