The HBO drama, which stars Lily Rose Depp as promising young popstar Jocelyn and Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) as Tedros, a dubious nightclub manager and Jocelyn's guru, is wrapping up with episode 5, Jocelyn Forever, even though it was heavily reported that the show would have six episodes.

Following the initial controversy surrounding The Idol , which continued to escalate following a predominantly negative reaction from critics at Cannes, conversation has since turned to the show's finale.

Speaking to TVLine, a source said: "[Co-creator and co-writer] Sam [Levinson] took over and made significant changes. The story only ended up requiring five."

Following director Amy Seimetz's departure due to a "major creative overhaul and... adjusting the cast and crew" (according to Rolling Stone), Levinson took on directing duties himself.

But when Tesfaye spoke to GQ in mid-June, he referred to it as a "five-hour film", as did several reviews from Cannes.

Make of that what you will.

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn in The Idol. HBO

There are also question marks surrounding The Idol's future.

Following an article from the New York Post's Page Six in which sources claimed it "was never meant to be a long-running show, it was always... a limited series", HBO refuted that a call had been made on next steps: "It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not."

But one cast member is hopeful that more episodes are on their way.

In an interview with Vulture, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Jocelyn's manager Destiny) said that "it's everyone's desire and intention to do a season 2", adding: "And until we hear differently, that's the plan.

"I see season 1 as setting up the world in great detail and character development, to set up a season 2 where it's like now we're really going to get in the s**t."

Ultimately, the decision will boil down to financial factors – is it worth HBO's while to invest in another season? – which is also tied to viewing figures.

In terms of the negative press, that's unlikely to impact the decision-making. As Oscar Wilde once wrote: "There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about."

Will The Idol season 2 happen?

First up, we need that all-important renewal.

If season 2 is given the green light, don't expect it to air until at least 2024. But it could be longer given the cast and crew's other scheduling demands, such as Levinson's other show Euphoria season 3.

"We shoot these episodes in like a month each. It takes a while," Colman Domingo, who plays Ali, told People. "It takes so long because there are a lot of frames."

The Idol is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK – sign up for Sky TV here.

