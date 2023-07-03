We've watched on as Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) has had to navigate her fair share of personal and professional problems, but the finale revealed that while many of us have been thinking of Tedros (Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye) as the orchestrator of chaos, it's actually been Jocelyn all along.

Episode 5, entitled Jocelyn Forever, saw the star with the ball very much in her court, and Tedros a shell of the man we've seen throughout the previous four episodes.

Speaking to Deadline about the finale, Depp revealed: "I think a lot of the audience will watch maybe the first few episodes and think that this guy is taking advantage of her. By the end he realises that she knows exactly what he's doing and she knows exactly what she's doing."

But how did things end for this confusing couple? And what did the reveals in the final episode mean for the rest of the series? Read on for a full breakdown of The Idol's finale.

The Idol ending explained: What happened to Jocelyn and Tedros?

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in The Idol finale. Eddy Chen/HBO

It's the episode we've all been gearing up for and like the rest of The Idol, we knew something wild was bound to unfold in the finale.

The episode opened with Jocelyn very much in control of her surroundings, practising her new song with producer Mike Dean and Tedros's group of former loyal devotees. Tedros is clearly drunk and increasingly confused as his presence isn't acknowledged and Jocelyn continues to ignore him. Jocelyn tells him to leave but he doesn't and Jocelyn proceeds to tell the people in the room about Tedros's foiled plan of being in her life.

She explains that he enlisted the help of one of her "random back-up dancers" and noticed that Jocelyn followed Dyanne on Instagram, then stating that Tedros had always been obsessed with her, even obsessing over her in prison. He had Dyanne bring Jocelyn to his club and Jocelyn says that Dyanne must have told him about her love of Prince, which led to them getting to know each other.

"You're a f**king conman and a fraud," Jocelyn tells Tedros in front of everyone, before Chloe (Suzanna Son) states that Tedros has been "manifesting this forever". Jocelyn understands that Tedros wanted her to recognise the talent of the artists he discovered and she has, she says, but she wants him to now leave.

The next day, Finkelstein (Eli Roth) wants to have a meeting about Jocelyn's upcoming tour and upon having the surprise phone call, Jocelyn gathers Tedros's singers around her and tells them that she wants them to put on "the best f**king show they've ever seen". She wants them to be her opening act on the long-awaited tour and when Finkelstein, Chaim (Hank Azaria), Nikki Katz (Jane Adams) and Destiny (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) all arrive, they do indeed put on a show.

But at the same time, Leia (Rachel Sennott) is fielding stressed calls from Ray (Karl Glusman), who has been accused of raping someone at Jocelyn's party. He needs Jocelyn to make a statement corroborating his story. Of course, the evidence being used is the photo that Xander (Troye Sivan) was ordered to orchestrate by Izaak (Moses Sumney) on Tedros's behalf. Xander tells Leia that Jocelyn already knows about this and that's the reason she hasn't been answering his calls.

Although Jocelyn and the viewers know that a jealous Tedros has fabricated this entire story to get Ray out of the picture, we hear how Ray has been removed from his upcoming superhero film and his acting career has seemingly ended.

Tedros then urges Xander to get up and sing a song for the group and afterwards, Jocelyn takes Tedros to one side where he tells her that Xander's singing is a miracle. "He's got his voice back," he says.

Jocelyn storms back into the room and orders Chaim to give Tedros any amount of money he needs to get out of her life forever. As we see Jocelyn perform her new single for Finkelstein, we also see how Chaim gives Tedros a cheque for $500,000 but he doesn't take it and Chaim says that he has to do 'Plan B', heavily insinuating that Tedros could be murdered after all.

Troye Sivan, Ramsey, Moses Sumney and Suzanna Son in The Idol. Eddy Chen/HBO

Finkelstein applauds Jocelyn and the group, saying that the tour is back on but we also see that Leia has packed up her things and left a note for Jocelyn on her bed. Clearly disturbed by what's gone on with Ray, Leia has woken up to the actions of those around her and doesn't want to be part of Jocelyn's entourage anymore.

We then flash to Magistrate Records' office where Nikki is having a meeting with Dyanne and informs her that because of one of the writers on World Class Sinner, there's a legal problem with Dyanne's first single. She can't release it and although Dyanne has a full team of legal support, she's told that Magistrate has done all they can. Nikki then says it could be good inspiration for her writing a new song but the whole affair stands as an embodiment of a music industry problem of artists being boxed in and let down by big labels. But in the lift, Dyanne simply says to Nikki: "It was Jocelyn, wasn't it?"

Later, in an empty car park, we see Chaim drive up to Vanity Fair reporter Talia (Hari Nef) who tells her that he has a bigger story, stating that Jocelyn is in a lot of trouble and could use the help. We then flash to six weeks later where Jocelyn is about to take the stage at LA's SoFi stadium.

Chloe, Xander, Izaak and Ramsey are practising while Finkelstein, Chaim and Nikki talk about the past few weeks. Chaim states that Jocelyn has had three hit single in six weeks, they've sold out the tour and they're on the brink of turning the rest of the group into global superstars. We also learn that Finkelstein's employees staged a walk-out claiming that Jocelyn's music is misogynistic, which Chaim said resulted in approximately $200 million worth of free advertising for Jocelyn and her new single, Fill the Void.

We also learn what's happened to Tedros. They excitedly talk about how Talia's article destroyed Tedros and that she got quotes from sex workers that he used to "pimp out". Finkelstein also says that the IRS are going after Tedros. But we then see Tedros approach the stadium asking if an artist pass has been left for him. While it's not under Tedros's name, it's under his government name of Mauricio Jackson and surprisingly, he's let through to see Jocelyn in her dressing room.

He's met by Destiny who is expecting him and tells him that she doesn't care about his past or the fact he is or was a pimp, but says that if he hurts Jocelyn, she will kill him. She leaves and Jocelyn walks in telling him that she missed him. In the dressing room, Tedros notices the same hairbrush Jocelyn said previously was the one her mother used to beat her with. When he asks her if it's the same one she'd mentioned before, she says "I did" and looks blankly at him through the mirror. But he says "it's brand new" and she only smiles.

Tedros chuckles, meaning that he now understands that Jocelyn had lied about that all along. He looks nervous as they drive to the stage but Jocelyn takes his hand. When she finally appears on stage, she welcomes her fans and thanks them for being her family. But she then says she wants to introduce them all to the "love of my life", much to the confusion of Nikki, Chaim and Finkelstein. She brings Tedros on stage and kisses him, before saying: "You're mine ... forever. Now go stand over there."

Like her entourage who are deeply confused as to why Tedros has returned and why Jocelyn has welcomed him back into her life, you may be wondering what that final scene meant. Well, leading actress Depp said: "Jocelyn is a very calculated and strategic person. She knows exactly what she wants and she'll stop at nothing to get it. Tedros was her muse and she got what she needed out of him."

The Idol creator Sam Levinson also explained: "Throughout the season, Jocelyn has been searching for inspiration. She's looking to go to an uncomfortable place, and it's just ultimately looking for that next song, that next album. Tedros becomes the conduit for that creative unlocking."

