At the end of episode 4 fans were treated to a preview of the finale, which appears to show Jocelyn, Tedros and the 'family' going on a major tour.

After reports that the first season of The Idol would be comprised of six episodes, viewers were shocked to learn that there will in fact only be five - and that next week's episode will therefore be the season finale.

However, viewers were quick to take to Twitter in shock at the small episode count, with one saying: "They should’ve spent less time on the sex scenes and more time on the story bc how tf is the season finale next week and we’re JUST now getting into the action #TheIdol".

Another said: "Next week is finale of #TheIdol thought it was 6 episodes? It was actually getting good".

One viewer added: "I’m sorry, next week is the FINALE of the idol??? The story is just BARELY starting to move".

Another viewer said they were hoping for a long-runtime, Tweeting: "The season finale of The Idol better be at least 2 hours long bc I have so many questions!!! So bummed there’s only one episode left of the season".

One thing which seems to have fans worried is the chance that the series will be coming to a halt once this season is over.

A report in New York Post’s Page Six earlier this month claimed that the show would be concluded following its first season finale. However, HBO subsequently clarified that this is not necessarily the case.

The broadcaster said on a tweet: "It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night."

So it seems that fans will have to tune into next week's finale, and may have a wait beyond that to find out whether The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp will be back for more of the scandalous drama.

