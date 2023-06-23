Abbie Cornish starred as Jack's love interest Cathy Mueller in the first season of the hit Prime Video spy series, but was notably absent in seasons 2 and 3. Now, she is back, and it seems that Cathy and Jack will be back together and stronger than ever right from the off.

With the fourth and final season of Jack Ryan just around the corner, fans are not only looking forward to reconnecting with Jack and seeing new faces such as Michael Peña's Domingo Chavez, but also catching up with a long-missing character.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com about where Cathy is at the start of the season, Cornish said: "I think Cathy is deeply, deeply embedded in her career, her profession, but at the same time excited to be reigniting the flame with Jack.

"I feel like in the couple of seasons that we miss her, season 2 and season 3, I really feel that she never let him go, and she's excited to be within that relationship. And it feels right, like the first scene when you see them together, it just feels right."

Abbie Cornish (Cathy Mueller) and John Krasinski (Jack Ryan) in Jack Ryan season 4. Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video

Asked whether their dynamic is at all different in this season, Cornish said she felt it was largely the same, but that they had "levelled up" since we last saw them together.

She said: "I have to say I feel like it's the same, it's just a little bit more… it's kind of like when you're dating someone and then you agree to be boyfriend and girlfriend, and then you have keys to each other's apartment, they kind of levelled up, you know, they’re like level four.

"Because in season one they never really got past level one, in a way. And we come in and they're just like, 'Yeah, we're doing this, we're together,' and they're there. They still have a ways to go, but…"

The new season will see Jack as the new CIA acting deputy director, and tasked with unearthing internal corruption.

When he uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country, he soon finds a conspiracy very close to home, testing his belief in the system he has always fought to protect.

Jack Ryan season 4 will start streaming from Friday 30th June 2023 on Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

