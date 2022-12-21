The third season found John Krasinski's Jack on the run from his own government after being wrongly connected with a widespread conspiracy.

The third season of spy thriller Jack Ryan has finally arrived on Amazon Prime Video , after a three year gap following the debut of season 2.

With fans already bingeing their way through season 3, many will be wondering whether a fourth season is on the way and when new episodes might arrive.

Read on for everything you need to know about season 4 of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

When will Jack Ryan season 4 be released?

John Krasinski as Jack Ryan. Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

There's good news and there's bad news. The good news is that Jack Ryan will indeed be back for a fourth season, which has already been filmed.

The bad news is that season 4 will be Jack Ryan's last. Deadline reported the news of the show's end in May 2022, saying that the decision to bring it to a close was part of a long-term plan. Krasinski had reportedly committed to doing four seasons of the show when he signed on, with this last chapter set to bring his character's arc to a close.

Thankfully for fans of Jack Ryan, they shouldn't have to wait too long for season 4 to arrive. Showrunner changes and the COVID-19 pandemic meant it took three years for season 3 to arrive after season 2, but that certainly shouldn't be the case with Jack's final outing.

It was revealed that the first season was already filming earlier this year, ahead of season 3 arriving on Amazon Prime Video. We'd therefore predict that we could have around a year to wait until new episodes drop – late 2023 would seem like a safe bet.

We'll keep this page updated once we have any more concrete news about when Jack Ryan season 4 will be released.

Jack Ryan cast: who will be back for season 4?

Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright and Wendell Pierce as James Greer in Jack Ryan. Attila Szvacsec/Prime Video

The full cast for Jack Ryan season 4 hasn't been confirmed yet, although we do know some cast members who will be involved.

John Krasinski is confirmed to be returning to play Jack, while it has been reported we will also see a return for Abbie Cornish's Cathy Mueller, who hasn't been seen since season 1.

Other reports have announced new cast members too: Michael Peña will be joining the cast, reportedly as Domingo 'Ding' Chavez, while other roles have gone to Zuleikha Robinson (Homeland), Okieriete Onaodowan (Station 19), Louis Ozawa (Pachinko), Derek Cecil (House of Cards) and Nancy Lenehan (Veep).

We'd also expect Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly to be back as James Greer and Mike November, while Betty Gabriel could also return as Elizabeth Wright.

Here are the cast members we'd expect to be returning for Jack Ryan season 4, alongside the newly announced stars:

John Krasinski as Jack Ryan

Wendell Pierce as James Greer

Michael Kelly as Mike November

Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright

Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller

Michael Peña as Domingo 'Ding' Chavez

Zuleikha Robinson as Zeyara

Okieriete Onaodowan as Adebayo 'Ade' Osoji

Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah

Derek Cecil as Senator Morgan

Nancy Lenehan as Senator Joan Henshaw

Robinson will play Zeyara; Ozawa will portray Chao Fah and Onaodowan is Adebayo ‘Ade’ Osoji. Lenehan recurs as Senator Joan Henshaw and Cecil plays Senator Morgan.

Will there be Jack Ryan spin-offs?

Michael Peña Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Potentially, yes. Alongside reports that the show would be ending with its fourth season, it was also revealed that a potential spinoff series was in development, to focus on Michael Peña's new character Ding Chavez.

Whether this spin-off is confirmed is another question, but it certainly seems there is some hope at Amazon for the Jack Ryan universe to continue.

Is there a trailer for Jack Ryan season 4?

There isn't a trailer available for Jack Ryan season 4 just yet, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated as soon as any new footage arrives online.

For now, you can rewatch the trailer for season 3 right here, now.

