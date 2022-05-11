Has Amazon's Jack Ryan been cancelled? Season 4 news explained

The third season was hit by delays due to the pandemic, but with the episodes now in the can it seems we shouldn't have too long to wait to see Jack back in action.

It's been three years since we last saw Tom Clancy's hero Jack Ryan, as played by John Krasinski on the Amazon Prime Video series.

However, there's been a twist in the tale - we've now been told that while the show has been renewed for a fourth season, that will be the series' last outing.

While fans will surely be sad to see the show come to an end, there is still hope for more to come in this world, with hints of a spin-off in the works.

Read on for everything you need to know about the end of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime Video.

Has Jack Ryan been cancelled?

John Krasinski as Jack Ryan, Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November. Cara Howe

Sadly, yes. The show is reportedly filming its fourth season currently, so there's still a while to go before we've seen the last of Jack, as the third season hasn't even aired yet. But we now have a sense of when we will be saying goodbye to John Krasinski's CIA agent for good.

Deadline first reported the news of the show's end, saying that it's likely the series will bow out in 2023.

According to the outlet's sources, Krasinski had committed to doing four seasons of the show when he signed on, meaning this may not have been an abrupt decision, but part of a long-term plan for the series' arc.

Will there be any spin-offs to continue the story?

Michael Peña Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty

There may well be. Deadline is reporting that Michael Peña (Narcos: Mexico, Ant-Man and The Wasp) will join the series towards the end of season 3 as Domingo "Ding" Chavez, a major character in Tom Clancy's book series who will go on to be a big part of the fourth season.

The character of Chavez joined the CIA straight from the United States Army, and went on to serve as the executive officer of Rainbow Six, a secret multi-national counter-terrorist unit.

It is his character that a potential spinoff would focus on, with development reported to be in its early stages. For now though there has been no official news on the continuation, and we may have to wait until nearer the main series' end for further details.

