Jack Ryan season 3 release date: Latest news and cast for Amazon Prime Video drama

Ever since Amazon greenlit Jack Ryan season three all the way back in 2019, fans have been waiting for the CIA action thriller to return to their screens.

Advertisement

Based on characters from the Tom Clancy books, the drama stars John Krasinski (The Office US, A Quiet Place) in the title role of a CIA financial analyst turned globetrotting field agent.

However, it seems that the COVID-19 pandemic threw a snapper in the works, as showrunner Carlton Cuse has stated that the multiple filming locations that the Amazon Prime Video series demanded proved a particular challenge.

“It was logistically challenging to work on all eight episodes that we’re shooting on three continents with four different directors and often two – and sometimes three – crews shooting at once,” showrunner Carlton Cuse told The Hollywood Reporter.

“We had to actually go to the places. We couldn’t cheat the audience,” executive producer Graham Roland told TV Insider.

Read on for everything you need to know about Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan season three.

Jack Ryan season 3 release date

Jack Ryan seasons one and two were realised on Amazon Prime Video in consecutive years (2018 and 2019), but that hasn’t happened with season three due to COVID-19 and related lockdown and travel restrictions.

There’s no news yet on when we can expect Jack Ryan season three to drop, but our guess is sometime next year, in 2022.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Jack Ryan season 3 plot

Jack Ryan was almost drowned in a bathtub back in season two, and we imagine that season three will see the CIA agent continue to get himself into dangerous situations – followed, of course, by narrow escapes.

Jack’s colleague James Greer (Wendell Pierce) is behind the desk following his heart problems in season two, so we may well see him taking a step back and providing the administrative side to Jack’s work in the field.

However, don’t expect Jack Ryan to become (major Tom Clancy books spoiler!) the US President anytime soon.

“In the Clancy books, he goes from being an analyst in ‘Hunt for Red October’ to becoming the president of the United States,” showrunner Carlton Cuse previously told IndieWire. “And it felt like the sweet spot was in that moment where he goes from being an analyst to being an operative in the field for the first time.

“That was the part that seemed the most traumatic and compelling. In our version, it’s kind of a prequel to everything that’s gone on. He’s only worked in the CIA for four years, which is less than in the books.”

Jack Ryan season 3 cast

John Krasinski will no doubt return as the titular character. His most well-known role is Jim Halpert in the US version of The Office, but he’s also known for Some Good News, and as the director and star in horror film franchise A Quiet Place Parts One and Two.

The Wire’s Wendell Pierce will also hopefully return as James Greer, Jack’s boss. Meanwhile according to Deadline, Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Blindspot) will join the cast as Elizabeth Wright, the Chief of Station.

Abbie Cornish previously played Jack’s girlfriend Cathy Mueller in season one, but didn’t appear in season two. However, given the level of fan speculation around whether she’ll appear in season three, she may well make an appearance.

Jack Ryan season 3 trailer

There’s no trailer for Jack Ryan season three yet, but we’ll keep this page updated.

You can stream Jack Ryan seasons one and two now on Amazon Prime Video. You can also buy Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan books on Amazon.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Visit our TV Guide or find all the latest news on our Drama hub.