On his journey, he'll cross paths once again with Wendell Pierce and Mike November, while new characters such as Elizabeth Wright and Alena Kovac also join the fray.

Over three years after the last season debuted, Jack Ryan is back, with season 3 finding the CIA agent wrongly implicated in a conspiracy and on the run from his own government.

John Krasinski is, of course, back in the title role, joined by James Greer, Michael Kelly, Betty Gabriel and Nina Hoss in major roles. But who else stars in the series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime Video.

John Krasinski plays Jack Ryan

John Krasinski in Jack Ryan Amazon Studios/Kurt Iswarienko

Who is Jack Ryan? Jack Ryan is a war veteran and former banker, who at the start of the series took up a desk-based position in the CIA, only to be thrust into the field after he uncovered a terrorist plot. In season 3, he is working as a CIA case officer in Rome.

Where have I seen John Krasinski before? Krasinski is best known for playing Jim Halpert in the US version of The Office, as well as directing and starring in both A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. He has also starred in films such as The Muppets, 13 Hours and DC League of SuperPets, and had a cameo role as Reed Richard/Mr Fantastic in this year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Wendell Pierce plays James Greer

Wendell Pierce as James Greer in Jack Ryan. Prime Video

Who is James Greer? When they first met in season 1, Pierce was Ryan's boss who had previously been CIA station chief in Karachi. He is now his firm friend and confidant.

Where have I seen Wendell Pierce before? Pierce is best known for his starring roles in shows such as The Wire and Suits, as well as for his parts in films including Bad Moms, The Gift, Horrible Bosses and Selma.

Michael Kelly plays Mike November

John Krasinski as Jack Ryan and Michael Kelly as Mike November. Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

Who is Mike November? Mike November is a former CIA officer who got to know Jack in season 2, when he was CIA station chief in Venezuela.

Where have I seen Michael Kelly before? Kelly is best known for his role as Doug Stamper in Netflix series House of Cards, while he has also starred in Taboo, Black Mirror, Man of Steel and Now You See Me.

Betty Gabriel plays Elizabeth Wright

Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright and Wendell Pierce as James Greer in Jack Ryan. Attila Szvacsec/Prime Video

Who is Elizabeth Wright? Elizabeth is CIA Rome Station Chief and Jack's new boss.

Where have I seen Betty Gabriel before? Gabriel has previously appeared in series such as Clickbait, Westworld and Defending Jacob, as well as the films Get Out and Upgrade.

Nina Hoss plays Alena Kovac

Nina Hoss as Alena Kovac in Jack Ryan. Attila Szvacsec/Prime Video

Who is Alena Kovac? Alena Kovac is the President of the Czech Republic, an accomplished and intelligent politician whose world starts to fall apart in season 3.

Where have I seen Nina Hoss before? Hoss has previously starred in films such as Tár, The Contractor and A Most Wanted Man, as well as series such as Homeland and Shadowplay.

James Cosmo plays Luca

James Cosmo as Luca in Jack Ryan Prime Video/YouTube

Who is Luca? Luca is a Russian who factors into a plot to restore the Soviet Empire.

Where have I seen James Cosmo before? Cosmo recently voiced a character in Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, while he has previously appeared in films including Wonder Woman, Trainspotting, Braveheart and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. He has also starred in series such as Game of Thrones, Death in Paradise, Shetland, The Bay and Silent Witness.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Alexej Manvelov plays Alexei

Alexej Manvelov Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Who is Alexei? Alexei is a Russian who factors into a plot to restore the Soviet Empire.

Where have I seen Alexej Manvelov before? Manvelov has previously appeared in series such as Chernobyl, Before We Die and Top Dog.

Abbie Cornish plays Cathy Mueller

Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller in Jack Ryan Prime Video/YouTube

Who is Cathy Mueller? In season 1, Cathy was a research physician specialising in infectious diseases who was Jack's love interest. She was absent from season 2, but it has been reported that she will return for the show's upcoming fourth season.

Where have I seen Abbie Cornish before? Cornish is best known for starring in films such as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, RoboCop, Seven Psychopaths, Sucker Punch and Limitless.

Jack Ryan season 3 will stream on Prime Video from 21st December 2022 and you can stream seasons one and two now. You can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial. You can also buy Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan books on Amazon.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.