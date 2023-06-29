Now, Cornish is back as Cathy for the show's fourth and final season, and the star explained to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview just what it was that convinced her to return to the series.

Cornish said: "I spoke with John on the phone a few months before we started shooting and he had a really great set-up for this season. And I found it really exciting and very enticing and I loved that each character really had a very strong storyline."

Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller in Jack Ryan season 4. Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video

She continued: "The idea for him was to create an ensemble experience and I think you really see that when you watch the show. There are all these different branches of things going on, you really follow each different character’s trajectory, so that was really exciting for me."

In the same interview, Cornish also explained where viewers will find her character at the start of the series, saying that Cathy is "excited to be reigniting the flame with Jack".

She also explained that their dynamic is "the same" in season 4 to how it was in season 1, but that they have "levelled up" in the relationship.

She continued: "In season 1 they never really got past level one, in a way. And we come in and they're just like, 'Yeah, we're doing this, we're together,' and they're there. They still have a ways to go, but…"

Jack Ryan season 4 will start streaming from Friday 30th June 2023 on Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

