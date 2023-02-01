In the comic books, Kara Zor-El is the cousin of Kal-El (also known as Clark Kent), who also ends up on Earth following the destruction of her homeworld.

Supergirl is finally flying back to cinemas as part of James Gunn's ambitious new slate of upcoming DC movies .

The character has been a major part of the Kryptonian mythology for decades, having made her debut back in 1959 and been adapted into live-action on several occasions.

Most recently (and successfully), the character was played by Melissa Benoist across six seasons of Arrowverse drama Supergirl, where she fought a number of legendary foes including Lex Luthor.

However, don't expect such a well-rounded incarnation to emerge in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as Gunn has teased that his version will have developed a "jaded" attitude after fighting for survival throughout her formative years.

Read on for everything we know about Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

James Gunn at The Suicide Squad premiere Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is confirmed to be in development at DC Studios, although the studio's creative lead James Gunn stopped short of announcing a release date as he doesn't want the project to be rushed.

"We are not going to put hundreds of millions of dollars into a film where a screenplay is only two-thirds of the way done and we have to finish it while we’re making the movie," he said (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"I’ve seen it happen again and again and it’s a mess. I think it’s the primary reason for the deterioration of quality of films today versus 20, 30 years ago."

According to THR, the film will be the fourth cinematic entry in Gunn's DC Universe, following Superman: Legacy, The Authority and The Brave and the Bold, the last of which will introduce a new actor as Batman.

Only Superman: Legacy has been given a release date so far – it's currently pencilled in for July 2025 – but from that detail, we can estimate a rough timeframe for when Supergirl could step up to the plate.

In order to allow enough space for the preceding three DC films to thrive at the box office, we predict that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will arrive in cinemas in late 2026 at the very earliest.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow cast rumours

Sasha Calle poses in the IMDb exclusive portrait studio Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb

There is currently some major confusion over who will play the title role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, given that a version of the character is debuting imminently in this summer's long-awaited The Flash.

Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) will appear in the blockbuster as Kara Zor-El, but it has not been announced whether she will continue on to lead this solo flick or be dropped as several other DCEU actors have.

It's possible that Gunn and Safran won't reach a verdict until The Flash releases in cinemas, with the success or failure of the blockbuster sealing Calle's fate in the role one way or the other.

Additionally, it has not been announced which other DC characters could appear in this film, but given it is coming after Superman: Legacy, we wouldn't be surprised to see a certain Man of Steel fly by for a cameo.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow plot explained

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be based on a recent comic book series of the same name, which began with a listless Kara Zor-El finding purpose when she is approached by a young orphan from a destroyed planet.

Together, they travel the universe in an attempt to track down the evil-doers who caused the tragedy, which proves to be a powerful journey that shakes both to their core.

“We will see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, raised on a rock, a chip off of Krypton, and who watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life," said Gunn.

"She is much more hardcore and not the Supergirl we’re used to."

Is there a Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow trailer?

Not just yet. We'll update this page as soon as one drops, although that could be quite some time away.

For now, you can check out Gunn's announcement video, where he discusses Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and his various other DC Extended Universe projects. Watch below:

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is coming soon. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

