Set to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, the gritty drama follows the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club in the 1960s.

The film will feature Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy, as well as a supporting cast of familiar faces.

Read on for everything we know so far about The Bikeriders.

Jodie Comer

Fans don't have long to wait until they can watch The Bikeriders - as the film will hit UK cinemas on Friday 1st December.

The Bikeriders cast

The Bikeriders has attracted some of the biggest names in Hollywood - with a few of our favourite British icons set to star.

Emmy award winning Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer will play the role of Kathy, and Tom Hardy - who was awarded a CBE in the 2018 Birthday Honours for services to drama - will act as Johnny.

Joining them is the Oscar-nominated Austin Butler, as well as Michael Shannon, who is a regular collaborator of director Jeff Nichols.

See below for the full cast of The Bikeriders:

Jodie Comer as Kathy

Austin Butler as Benny

Tom Hardy as Johnny

Michael Shannon as Zipco

Mike Faist as Danny Lyon

Norman Reedus as Funny Sonny

Boyd Holbrook as Cal

Damon Herriman as Brucie

Beau Knapp as Wahoo

Emory Cohen as Cockroach

Karl Glusman as Corky

Toby Wallace as The Kid

Happy Anderson as Big Jack

Tom Hardy Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

What is The Bikeriders about?

Based on Danny Lyons's 1968 book of black-and white photographs, The Bikeriders follows a fictional Midwestern biker gang in 1965 Chicago called the Vandals.

Austin Butler stars as Benny, who, like elder gang member and founder Johnny (Tom Hardy), is unconditionally devoted to the club.

Jodie Comer stars as Kathy, Benny’s wife who fell for him at a young age and grapples with the consequences of Benny’s involvement in the group.

The trailer reveals that the gang eventually get involved with criminal activity and shows the violence that follows.

The Bikeriders trailer

You can watch the official trailer for The Bikeriders below:

The Bikeriders will hit UK cinemas on Friday 1st December.

