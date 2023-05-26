They will once again be creeping around Derceto, a Mansion in the 1992 original but now a mental hospital for the elite, filled with old and new faces.

Over 30 years on from the original, Alone in the Dark is being brought into the modern world with the classic characters portrayed by some very familiar faces indeed.

To believably portray the protagonists Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby, Alone in the Dark writer and director Mikael Hedberg (Amnesia: The Dark Descent, SOMA) explained: “We knew early on that we had a character-driven story, so we needed to find some really good actors to make those characters come to life.”

Well, we’d say they found some pretty darn good actors, and we’ve got everything you need to know about the cast details for Alone in the Dark down below.

Alone in the Dark cast - key talent revealed

Jodie Comer and David Harbour are going to be making their video game debuts later this year in the Alone in the Dark reboot.

Comer will be playing Emily Hartwood, a main character from the original and now a playable protagonist. She is brought to Derceto in order to find out what is going on with her uncle, Jeremy Hartwood, after he sends a mysterious and cryptic letter to Emily.

You’ll recognise Comer from her appearances as Villanelle in the BAFTA and Emmy-winning Killing Eve, Marguerite de Carrouges in The Last Duel (Ridley Scott) and Chloe in My Mad Fat Diary (E4) just to name a few.

Hedberg knew that the character of Emily would be going through the emotional wringer and needed to find the right actor to really hit this home. Hedberg reasoned Comer would be the top choice saying: “Jodie is a fantastic actress and she brings a lot of nuance to Emily as a character and it really makes us sympathise with her.”

With Emily perturbed by their uncle's letter, she enlists the help of a private detective, Edward Carnby, who as you may have guessed is played by Harbour.

You’ll of course know Harbour as Sheriff Jim Hopper from Stranger Things, the Red Guardian in Black Widow, and as the title role in Neil Marshall's 2019 Hellboy. Harbour also played a number of supporting roles prior to his global recognition, in films such as War of the Worlds and Quantum of Solace.

In true noir fashion, Carnby is a hard-boiled and wisecracking detective but finds himself succumbing to the dark power that lurks in Derceto. Hedberg knew Harbour would be the perfect fit, saying: “David has a really strong presence as an actor and he’s able to make the funny moments really funny, but also the dramatic parts really intense.”

We certainly can’t wait to see Comer and Harbour in their digital forms, both of whom provided motion and performance capture for the game in what is shaping up to be a wonderful ode to the original title that scared us silly decades ago.

