It’s been an awfully long time since the original wowed nascent PC gamers in 1992 with its revolutionary 3D graphics and dread-inducing scares. Time has not necessarily been kind to the visuals so it’s great to see an old familiar haunt and the characters with modern rendering.

THQ Nordic first teased us with the Alone in the Dark reboot back in August 2022 and now it has graced us with a serious deep dive, starting with a bombshell reveal of the main Alone in the Dark cast, showcasing the reimagined Derceto Mansion, gameplay, story details and a confirmed release date.

If you can’t wait for Alone in the Dark to get under your skin, then be sure to find out all you can before release. Read on for everything you need to know about Alone in the Dark.

Alone in the Dark will be released on 25th October 2023. This is a whole 31 years after the original release, when a certain number of you reading this wouldn’t even have been born yet.

If you can’t wait till then you can play the Alone in the Dark: Grace Prologue right now! It lasts for approximately 15 to 20 minutes and should give us a glimpse of what to expect later this year. This is available to download on Steam, the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store.

Alone in the Dark will also be competing for space with fellow Americana horror Alan Wake 2 and there are bound to be more titles releasing in the spookiest calendar month. From what we’ve seen so far though, we think it’s safe to say both absolutely have their place and we can’t wait to get to play them later this year.

Can I pre-order Alone in the Dark?

You can pre-order Alone in the Dark right now for £54.99 from GAME. You can also pre-order it digitally from Steam, the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store if you would prefer to buy it straight from your favoured platform vendor.

Unlike some other upcoming horror titles, Alone in the Dark will have a physical release for those who love to collect or don’t have access to reliable internet.

Currently, there’s no word on any pre-order bonuses but THQ Nordic has said that it is committed to bringing out a physical collectors' edition sometime down the line. We’ll update you as soon as we know regarding this, as THQ Nordic always has pretty spiffy collectors' editions.

Which consoles and platforms can play Alone in the Dark?

Alone in the Dark will be available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X and PC. There’s no word on last-generation systems receiving a port but it hasn’t been outright denied.

There is every possibility the game could receive a similar treatment to Hogwarts: Legacy with adjustments made to the levels and graphics settings to give it a chance to run on the older machines but as time goes on, the end cross-generation period draws ever nearer so we will see less and less of this, especially if a lot of the budget went to securing such great actors!

Alone in the Dark gameplay and story details

Alone in the Dark features the same setting, characters and survival horror action as the original but reimagines them with a new and unique storyline.

Emily Hartwood, played by BAFTA winner Jodie Comer, is still compelled to visit Derceto after receiving an alarming letter from her uncle, Jeremy Hartwood. This time, Jeremy is present in the game as one of the main characters rather than already having met his unfortunate end. Emily enlists private investigator Edward Carnby (Stranger Things favourite David Harbour) to accompany her and get to the bottom of the mystery that is the Hartwood curse.

Perhaps the most notable difference is the ability to play through the story either as Emily Hartwood or Edward Carnby, encouraging multiple playthroughs to truly understand the horrible events surrounding Derceto.

Much of the mechanics of the original are the same but have been spruced up to match modern-day sensibilities so we will still be running from monsters and solving puzzles. THQ Nordic has said developer Pieces Interactive has aimed for a 50-50 split between action and exploring/puzzles.

Is there an Alone in the Dark trailer?

There is a trailer for Alone in the Dark which we have included for you down below. Enjoy!

As we can see, Derceto is no longer a mansion but a fully-fledged mental institution for the wealthy of the Deep South. Tropes aside, crumbling mental hospitals will always be scary, no matter how many times we have visited them in games, film and television.

The graphics are looking seriously impressive, with the world and actors stunningly realised, ensuring that we are in for some very high-fidelity spooks.

