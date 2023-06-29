Hardy first appeared on CBeebies back in 2016 for the New Year's Eve edition of the early evening show, and it's safe to say that Hardy's storytelling went down a treat with listeners.

Since 2016, his CBeebies Bedtime Stories have been streamed an impressive two million times on BBC iPlayer.

Hardy's next appearance will take place on Wednesday 5th July 2023, where he will read Zog and the Flying Doctors by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

The story will follow "Princess Pearl, Sir Gadabout and their trusty 'air ambulance', Zog the dragon, as they fly around and tend to a sunburnt mermaid, a distressed unicorn and a sneezy lion," according to the synopsis.

But that's not all – Hardy's appearance on CBeebies Bedtime Stories next week is only the first of six new stories he's recorded. They were all shot in his garden alongside his French bulldog, Blue.

Hardy is just one of the famous slew of faces that have appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories over the years, with the likes of Steve Carell, Harry Styles and Strictly Come Dancing and EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, who told her story using British Sign Language.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6:50pm on the CBeebies channel, and is also available on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

