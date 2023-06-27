Throughout its previous stint on our screens from 1988 to 2001, the show was hosted by the likes of Nicky Campbell, Bradley Walsh, John Leslie and Paul Hendy, and now we are set to see a very familiar face taking the lead.

In the growing world of fan-favourite gameshows, sometimes you just can't beat the classics - one of the major ones being Wheel of Fortune.

It's officially been confirmed that the return of Wheel of Fortune will be fronted by Graham Norton, and will be back on our screens in 2024.

Returning for eight episodes, the new season will also include two celebrity specials, with contestants yet to be confirmed.

The iconic show will once again be centred around a giant carnival wheel as contestants spin to win major cash prizes.

It's as simple and entertaining as it sounds, delighting viewers for decades. According to the synopsis, the show will present a game of skill and luck, with each turn of the wheel securing a certain cash value before the contestant has to pick a letter to help them solve a puzzle.

For every correct letter, the contestant bags multiples of that amount, but the pressure is palpable as the wheel – while a delight for many – also contains disruptions like going ‘bankrupt’ and having to ‘lose a turn’, which could very well see contestants' entire winnings wiped out.

Like any good game show, there is also a mass of impressive prizes which can be added to contestants' pots to help them reach the bonus round. But will one lucky person get the coveted chance to add major money to their cash pot? We'll have to watch and find out.

Speaking about his new role as host, BAFTA award-winning Graham Norton said: "I’m beyond excited to be bringing such an iconic American show to a new British audience. My first ever TV job was a game show on ITV so this feels like coming full circle. You might even call it a wheel!"

Of course, Norton is a mainstay in our television schedules with The Graham Norton Show on BBC, and has recently hosted the Liverpool-based Eurovision Song Contest.

On adding Norton to the show, Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: "We are thrilled to have the much-loved Graham Norton bringing this iconic game show to our viewers. Anything can happen on the spin of a wheel, it is going to be so much fun."

