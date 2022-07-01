Steve Carell to read CBeebies Bedtime Story tonight

Carell, who returns to voice the character of Gru in the film sequel, will be reading from The Eyebrows of Doom by Steve Smallman in his CBeebies debut.

Hollywood actor Steve Carell is set to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story tonight (1st July), just as his new movie Minions: The Rise of Gru is released in cinemas.

The Eyebrows of Doom follows Dave the bear as he, along with friends, tries to stop the offending eyebrows leaping from one unsuspecting animal to the next. Award-winning illustrator Miguel Ordonez created the accompanying artwork.

Speaking about his upcoming appearance, Carell says: "I loved reading to my kids when they were younger so it was a great pleasure to read a Bedtime Story for CBeebies (about a pair of mischievous eyebrows causing havoc, which is something we can all relate to)."

Carell will also be seen afterwards on the BBC's TikTok page, sharing the entertaining observations of CBeebies' parent viewers.

The star joins the long list of high profile stars of the big screen who have lent their voices to the task of entertaining children and families with a bedtime story, including Tom Hardy and Harry Styles.

We've also seen Dolly Parton, Orlando Bloom and Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge take part, while Strictly Come Dancing and EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis told her story using British Sign Language.

Released today, Minions: The Rise of Gru is the origin story of how the supervillain first met his Minions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, superfan Gru interviews to join the group - only to outsmart and anger them, leading Gru to go on the run!

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6:50pm on the CBeebies channel, and is also available on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

