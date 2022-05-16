The episode will air on 23rd May at 6:50pm, and will see Styles read In Every House, on Every Street , written by Jess Hitchman and illustrated by Lili la Baleine.

Harry Styles is set to become the latest A-list celebrity to don his pyjamas and settle the nation's children with a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The blurb of the book states: "Throughout the young narrator's house, there is laughter, games, fun, and love! Mom and Dad teach the children to bake together. They all spend time singing or just talking quietly. And the children learn to say 'I'm sorry' and how to clean up after playtime is done.

"In every house, on every street... there is laughter and tears. There are friends. There is family. And there is love."

When introducing the story, Styles is set to say: "Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter."

Styles joins the likes of The Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Hiddleston and Ellie Goulding, all of whom have read a CBeebies Bedtime Story in the past year. Rose Ayling-Ellis recently signed a story in British Sign Language for Deaf Awareness Week.

This comes in a big year for Styles – he has recently headlined Coachella Festival, his latest album, Harry's House, is releasing this week and Don't Worry Darling, a film in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh, will release on 23rd September 2022.

The film sees him play Jack, one half of a couple with Pugh's Alice, who both live in a utopian community in the 1950s.

Last year he made his MCU debut in Eternals, starring in the mid-credits scene as Eros, otherwise known as Starfox, the brother of big bad Thanos.

CBeebies Bedtime Story airs at 6:50pm and on BBC iPlayer on 23rd May 2022. You can order In Every House, on Every Street on Amazon. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.