Loki star Tom Hiddleston to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

Tom Hiddleston is set to become the latest celebrity to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story – undoubtedly to the delight of mums and dads everywhere.

Hiddleston will make his CBeebies debut on Friday 25th June, reading Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet’s ‘Supertato’ – a story about a superhero potato and a supervillain pea (perhaps the next Loki variant?).

The Marvel icon begins the story by telling viewers: “Tonight’s bedtime story is all about a supervillain. This guy is really naughty, very cheeky… and bright green. But never fear, because where there’s trouble, a superhero is sure to follow.”

Hiddleston is currently starring in Disney Plus spin-off series Loki, reprising his role as Marvel’s God of Mischief alongside new characters played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino and Wunmi Mosaku.

Hiddleston isn’t the only celebrity who’ll be sitting in the CBeebies sofa – TV presenter Cat Deeley is also set to stop by for the show’s Father’s Day episode (Sunday 20th June).

The So You Think You Can Dance host will read Sophie Beer’s ‘Love Makes A Family’ – a story about the love shared by family members.

Over the years, CBeebies Bedtime Stories has seen a host of stars stop by to read to sleepy kids all over the UK, from Venom’s Tom Hardy, Captain America himself Chris Evans, Good Omens star David Tennant, Gone Girl’s Rosamund Pike and music icon Dolly Parton.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories airs weekdays at 6:50pm on the CBeebies channel. Marvel’s Loki is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus weekly from Wednesday 9th June. Take a look at our Loki release schedule for the next episode time.

