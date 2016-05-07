Ben Whishaw, London Spy

Idris Elba, Luther

Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall

Stephen Graham, This is England '90

Best Actress

Sheridan Smith, The C-Word

Suranne Jones, Doctor Foster

Claire Foy, Wolf Hall

Ruth Madeley, Don't Take My Baby

Best Supporting Actor

Anton Lesser, Wolf Hall

Cyril Nri, Cucumber

Ian McKellen, The Dresser

Tom Courtenay, Unforgotten

Best Supporting Actress

Chanel Cresswell, This is England '90

Eleanor Worthington-Cox, The Enfield Hanting

Lesley Manville, River

Michelle Gomez, Doctor Who

Best Mini-series

Doctor Foster

The Enfield Haunting

London Spy

This is England '90

Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker's Election Wipe

Have I Got News for You

QI

Would I Lie to You

Best Entertainment Programme

Adele at the BBC

Britain's Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

TFI Friday Anniversary Special

Best Entertainment Performance

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Leigh Francis, Celebrity Juice

Romesh Ronganathan, Asian Provocateur

Stephen Fry, QI

Best Reality & Constructed Factual

First Dates

Gogglebox

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The Secret Life of Five Year Olds

Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Michaela Coel, Chewing Gum

Miranda Hart, Miranda

Sharon Horgan, Catastrophe

Sian Gibson, Peter Kay's Car Share

Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Hugh Bonneville, W1A

Peter Kay, Peter Kay's Car Share

Toby Jones, The Detectorists

Javone Prince, The Javone Prince Show

Best International Programme

The Good Wife

Narcos

Spiral

Transparent

Best Drama Series

Humans

The Last Panthers

No Offence

Wolf Hall

Best Single Drama

The C-Word

Cyberbully

Don't Take My Baby

The Go-Between

Best Soap & Continuing Drama

EastEnders

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Holby City

Best Factual Series

The Detectives

Great Ormond Street

The Murder Detectives

The Tribe

Best Feature

Back in Time for Dinner

The Great British Bake Off

Kevin McCloud: Escape to the Wild

Travel Man

Best Single Documentary

Bitter Lake

Life After Suicide

Louis Theroux: Transgender Kids

My Son the Jihadi

Best Specialist Factual

Britain's Forgotten Slave Owners

Grayson Perry's Dream House

The Hunt

Rudolf Nureyev - Dance to Freedom

News Coverage

BBC News at Six: Paris Attacks Special

Channel 4 News: Paris Massacre

ITV News at Ten: Refugee Crisis

Sky News: From Turkey to Greece

Best Current Affairs Coverage

Children of the Gaza War

Escape from Isis (Dispatches

Jihad: A British Story

Outbreak: The Truth About Ebola (This World)

Best Scripted Comedy

Chewing Gum

Peep Show

People Just do Nothing

Peter Kay's Car Share

Sport

The Ashes

The Grand National

MOTD Live: FA Cup Final

Six Nations - Final Day

Live Event

Big Blue Live

The Sound of Music Live!

Stargazing Live: Brit in Space, Tim Peake Special

The Vote

Radio Times Audience Award

The Great British Bake Off

Poldark

Making a Murderer

Doctor Foster

Peter Kay's Car Share

Humans