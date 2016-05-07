Bafta Television Awards 2016 – nominees in full
Wolf Hall leads the charge with four nominations followed by Peter Kay's Car Share and This is England '90 with three apiece
HAVE YOUR SAY IN THE BAFTA RADIO TIMES AUDIENCE AWARD – VOTE HERE!
Best Actor
Ben Whishaw, London Spy
Idris Elba, Luther
Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall
More like this
Stephen Graham, This is England '90
Best Actress
Sheridan Smith, The C-Word
Suranne Jones, Doctor Foster
Claire Foy, Wolf Hall
Ruth Madeley, Don't Take My Baby
Best Supporting Actor
Anton Lesser, Wolf Hall
Cyril Nri, Cucumber
Ian McKellen, The Dresser
Tom Courtenay, Unforgotten
Best Supporting Actress
Chanel Cresswell, This is England '90
Eleanor Worthington-Cox, The Enfield Hanting
Lesley Manville, River
Michelle Gomez, Doctor Who
Best Mini-series
Doctor Foster
The Enfield Haunting
London Spy
This is England '90
Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme
Charlie Brooker's Election Wipe
Have I Got News for You
QI
Would I Lie to You
Best Entertainment Programme
Adele at the BBC
Britain's Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing
TFI Friday Anniversary Special
Best Entertainment Performance
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
Leigh Francis, Celebrity Juice
Romesh Ronganathan, Asian Provocateur
Stephen Fry, QI
Best Reality & Constructed Factual
First Dates
Gogglebox
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
The Secret Life of Five Year Olds
Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Michaela Coel, Chewing Gum
Miranda Hart, Miranda
Sharon Horgan, Catastrophe
Sian Gibson, Peter Kay's Car Share
Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Hugh Bonneville, W1A
Peter Kay, Peter Kay's Car Share
Toby Jones, The Detectorists
Javone Prince, The Javone Prince Show
Best International Programme
The Good Wife
Narcos
Spiral
Transparent
Best Drama Series
Humans
The Last Panthers
No Offence
Wolf Hall
Best Single Drama
The C-Word
Cyberbully
Don't Take My Baby
The Go-Between
Best Soap & Continuing Drama
EastEnders
Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Holby City
Best Factual Series
The Detectives
Great Ormond Street
The Murder Detectives
The Tribe
Best Feature
Back in Time for Dinner
The Great British Bake Off
Kevin McCloud: Escape to the Wild
Travel Man
Best Single Documentary
Bitter Lake
Life After Suicide
Louis Theroux: Transgender Kids
My Son the Jihadi
Best Specialist Factual
Britain's Forgotten Slave Owners
Grayson Perry's Dream House
The Hunt
Rudolf Nureyev - Dance to Freedom
News Coverage
BBC News at Six: Paris Attacks Special
Channel 4 News: Paris Massacre
ITV News at Ten: Refugee Crisis
Sky News: From Turkey to Greece
Best Current Affairs Coverage
Children of the Gaza War
Escape from Isis (Dispatches
Jihad: A British Story
Outbreak: The Truth About Ebola (This World)
Best Scripted Comedy
Chewing Gum
Peep Show
People Just do Nothing
Peter Kay's Car Share
Sport
The Ashes
The Grand National
MOTD Live: FA Cup Final
Six Nations - Final Day
Live Event
Big Blue Live
The Sound of Music Live!
Stargazing Live: Brit in Space, Tim Peake Special
The Vote
Radio Times Audience Award
The Great British Bake Off
Poldark
Making a Murderer
Doctor Foster
Peter Kay's Car Share
Humans