Rose Ayling-Ellis to sign CBeebies Bedtime Story for Deaf Awareness Week

Ayling-Ellis will sign the book Can Bears Ski? , written by Raymond Antrobus and illustrated by Polly Dunbar, to mark the end of Deaf Awareness Week on Sunday 8th May.

EastEnders actor and last year's Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis will become the first celebrity to sign a story in British Sign Language on CBeebies Bedtime Story this weekend.

The book tells the story of a young bear and his dad on their journey into the discovery and management of deafness, drawing on the author’s experience to show how isolating it can be for a deaf child in a hearing world.

Speaking about her own experiences, the actress explained, “I am super excited to read my first CBeebies Bedtime Story in British Sign Language and it’s even more wonderful to share a story written by a deaf writer. I hope deaf children enjoy the story and it inspires hearing children to want to learn BSL more!”

The story will also be subtitled, with Rose speaking only to introduce the story and to say goodnight to the young audience afterwards.

It is the first of two stories she has recorded for CBeebies, with the second set to air on the channel at an as-yet-unannounced date.

Ayling-Ellis is the latest of many big-name stars to have appeared in CBeebies’ story corner, with other popular guests in recent years including Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, Ed Sheeran, Jodie Whittaker and Kate Middleton.

She made history last year when she became the first deaf contestant to take part in Strictly Come Dancing, winning the Glitterball trophy with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice after wowing the judges and viewers throughout the season.

CBeebies Bedtime Story airs daily at 6:50pm and on BBC iPlayer, with episodes signed by a BSL interpreter airing every Saturday and Sunday. You can order Can Bears Ski? on Amazon. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.