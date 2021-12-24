Tom Hardy shares Christmas wishes in CBeebies Bedtime Story teaser

Tom Hardy returns to Bedtime Stories on CBeebies tonight for a Christmas Eve special, just in time to send young children off to sleep before Santa’s arrival.

The actor, known for his roles in the likes of Venom as well as prestige British television like Peaky Blinders, will be reading children’s book An Odd Dog by Rob Biddulph.

The episode was announced on the CBeebies Grown-Ups Twitter account, with a video featuring Hardy.

“There’s only one more sleep ’til Christmas Day. How exciting,” he begins. “Have you hung up your stockings? Left treats for Father Christmas? And his reindeer? Good! Then it’s time to head to bed so that Father Christmas can work his magic for you.”

He continues: “Have Christmassy dreams, and I will see you soon for another Bedtime Story. Until then, Merry Christmas, and night night.”

The episode will air at 6:50pm tonight, before being made available on BBC iPlayer for viewers to stream.

NEW Tom Hardy #CBeebiesBedtimeStories this Christmas! 🎄



An Odd Dog Christmas by @RobBiddulph, tonight at 6:50pm then on iPlayer 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jK5LHDXMzb — CBeebies Grown-Ups 🎉 (@CBeebiesHQ) December 24, 2021

Hardy joins a star-studded list of names to have read for CBeebies Bedtime Stories in recent times, with this year’s previous storytellers including Tom Hiddleston, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hardy, Felicity Jones, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Oti Mabuse, Chris O’Dowd, Tom Ellis, and Cat Deeley.

Last year, Hardy was named the “most popular guest” on the children’s programme, and returned for an entire week of bedtime stories (27th April – 1st May).

