Minions: the Rise of Gru is a follow-up to the 2015 origin story Minions – and takes viewers to the 1970s as 12-year-old Gru and his coterie of dungaree-wearing yellow accomplices team up for a mission that pits them against supervillain group the Vicious 6.

Love them or loathe them, the Minions have become some of the most iconic animated creations of recent times since debuting in 2010's Despicable Me, and this summer they're back on the big screen for another adventure.

The film also makes use of its '70s setting to feature several funk, disco, and soul classics, with a bunch of modern-day artists including St. Vincent, Thundercat, and Phoebe Bridgers putting their unique spin on hits by the likes of Kool & the Gang, Earth, Wind & Fire and Nancy Sinatra.

There's also a brand new single from Diana Ross and Tame Impala – titled Turn Up The Sunshine – while the Minions themselves get in on the action by covering Simon & Garfunkel's Cecilia.

The soundtrack is available to pre-order now on Vinyl and CD ahead of its release on Friday 1st July – and you can checkout the full tracklist below.

Minions: The Rise of Gru full soundtrack

Turn Up The Sunshine – performed by Diana Ross ft. Tame Impala

– performed by Diana Ross ft. Tame Impala Shining Star – performed by Brittany Howard ft. Verdine White (originally recorded by Earth, Wind & Fire, 1975)

– performed by Brittany Howard ft. Verdine White (originally recorded by Earth, Wind & Fire, 1975) Funkytown – performed by St. Vincent (originally recorded by Lipps Inc, 1979)

– performed by St. Vincent (originally recorded by Lipps Inc, 1979) Hollywood Swinging – performed by BROCKHAMPTON (originally recorded by Kool & The Gang, 1974)

– performed by BROCKHAMPTON (originally recorded by Kool & The Gang, 1974) Desafinado – performed by Kali Uchis (originally recorded by Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto, 1959)

– performed by Kali Uchis (originally recorded by Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto, 1959) Bang Bang –performed by Caroline Polachek (originally recorded by Nancy Sinatra, 1966)

–performed by Caroline Polachek (originally recorded by Nancy Sinatra, 1966) Fly Like an Eagle – performed by Thundercat (originally recorded by Steve Miller Band, 1976)

– performed by Thundercat (originally recorded by Steve Miller Band, 1976) Goodbye To Love – performed by Phoebe Bridgers (originally recorded by The Carpenters, 1972)

– performed by Phoebe Bridgers (originally recorded by The Carpenters, 1972) Instant Karma! – performed by Bleachers (originally recorded by John Lennon, 1970)

– performed by Bleachers (originally recorded by John Lennon, 1970) You’re No Good – performed by Weyes Blood (originally recorded by Linda Ronstadt, 1975)

– performed by Weyes Blood (originally recorded by Linda Ronstadt, 1975) Vehicle – performed by Gary Clark Jr. (originally recorded by The Ides of March, 1970)

– performed by Gary Clark Jr. (originally recorded by The Ides of March, 1970) Dance to the Music –performed by H.E.R. (originally recorded by Sly and The Family Stone, 1967)

–performed by H.E.R. (originally recorded by Sly and The Family Stone, 1967) Black Magic Woman – performed by Tierra Whack (originally recorded by Santana, 1970)

– performed by Tierra Whack (originally recorded by Santana, 1970) Cool – performed by Verdine White

– performed by Verdine White Born To Be Alive – performed by Jackson Wang (originally recorded by Patrick Hernandez, 1979)

– performed by Jackson Wang (originally recorded by Patrick Hernandez, 1979) Cecilia – performed by The Minions (originally recorded by Simon & Garfunkel, 1970)

– performed by The Minions (originally recorded by Simon & Garfunkel, 1970) Bang Bang – performed by G.E.M. (originally recorded by Nancy Sinatra, 1966)

– performed by G.E.M. (originally recorded by Nancy Sinatra, 1966) Kung Fu Suite – performed by RZA

– performed by RZA Minions: The Rise of Gru Score Suite – Heitor Pereira

Minions is released in UK cinemas on Friday 1st July 2022. While you're waiting, visit our Movies hub for more news and features or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

