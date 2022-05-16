Minions: the Rise of Gru soundtrack – Full tracklist for animated sequel
The soundtrack sees several big-name artists put their own spin on classic '70s hits.
Love them or loathe them, the Minions have become some of the most iconic animated creations of recent times since debuting in 2010's Despicable Me, and this summer they're back on the big screen for another adventure.
Minions: the Rise of Gru is a follow-up to the 2015 origin story Minions – and takes viewers to the 1970s as 12-year-old Gru and his coterie of dungaree-wearing yellow accomplices team up for a mission that pits them against supervillain group the Vicious 6.
The film also makes use of its '70s setting to feature several funk, disco, and soul classics, with a bunch of modern-day artists including St. Vincent, Thundercat, and Phoebe Bridgers putting their unique spin on hits by the likes of Kool & the Gang, Earth, Wind & Fire and Nancy Sinatra.
There's also a brand new single from Diana Ross and Tame Impala – titled Turn Up The Sunshine – while the Minions themselves get in on the action by covering Simon & Garfunkel's Cecilia.
The soundtrack is available to pre-order now on Vinyl and CD ahead of its release on Friday 1st July – and you can checkout the full tracklist below.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Minions: The Rise of Gru full soundtrack
- Turn Up The Sunshine – performed by Diana Ross ft. Tame Impala
- Shining Star – performed by Brittany Howard ft. Verdine White (originally recorded by Earth, Wind & Fire, 1975)
- Funkytown – performed by St. Vincent (originally recorded by Lipps Inc, 1979)
- Hollywood Swinging – performed by BROCKHAMPTON (originally recorded by Kool & The Gang, 1974)
- Desafinado – performed by Kali Uchis (originally recorded by Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto, 1959)
- Bang Bang –performed by Caroline Polachek (originally recorded by Nancy Sinatra, 1966)
- Fly Like an Eagle – performed by Thundercat (originally recorded by Steve Miller Band, 1976)
- Goodbye To Love – performed by Phoebe Bridgers (originally recorded by The Carpenters, 1972)
- Instant Karma! – performed by Bleachers (originally recorded by John Lennon, 1970)
- You’re No Good – performed by Weyes Blood (originally recorded by Linda Ronstadt, 1975)
- Vehicle – performed by Gary Clark Jr. (originally recorded by The Ides of March, 1970)
- Dance to the Music –performed by H.E.R. (originally recorded by Sly and The Family Stone, 1967)
- Black Magic Woman – performed by Tierra Whack (originally recorded by Santana, 1970)
- Cool – performed by Verdine White
- Born To Be Alive – performed by Jackson Wang (originally recorded by Patrick Hernandez, 1979)
- Cecilia – performed by The Minions (originally recorded by Simon & Garfunkel, 1970)
- Bang Bang – performed by G.E.M. (originally recorded by Nancy Sinatra, 1966)
- Kung Fu Suite – performed by RZA
- Minions: The Rise of Gru Score Suite – Heitor Pereira
Minions is released in UK cinemas on Friday 1st July 2022. While you're waiting, visit our Movies hub for more news and features or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1