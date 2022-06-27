How to watch Minions: The Rise Of Gru – is it streaming?

Minions: The Rise Of Gru is the fifth entry in the series in total – and the second to revolve mainly around the pesky yellow creatures – and sees Steve Carell and Pierre Coffin return to their roles as Gru and the Minions respectively, with the likes of Julie Andrews, Michelle Yeoh, and Jean-Claude Van Damme also featuring in the starry voice cast.

Five years since their last appearance on the silver screen, the Minions are returning for another new adventure – this time teaming up with 12-year-old Gru for an epic battle against a supervillain group known as the Vicious 6.

If you have young kids – or perhaps are just a Minion superfan yourself – you might be wondering what options there are for watching the film in the UK, and whether you'll be able to enjoy it from the comfort of your own home.

We've compiled everything you need to know below.

How to watch Minions: The Rise Of Gru

For the immediate future, Minions: The Rise Of Gru will only be available to watch in cinemas – with the film getting an exclusive theatrical run following its release on Friday 1st July 2022.

And you probably won't be stuck for options as to which cinema to watch it at, with the film set to play at every major multiplex in the country.

Will Minions: The Rise Of Gru be available on any streaming platforms?

For the time being the film won't be available to view in your own home, with the studio not opting to release the film simultaneously in cinemas and on streaming, as was the case for some films in the immediate aftermath of the various lockdowns.

However if you'd rather wait for a streaming release, the good news is that it will be possible to watch it this way eventually. In the US, a rather complex arrangement has been set up which will see it debut on Peacock within four months of its theatrical release before moving to Netflix for 10 months and then back to Peacock for another four.

It's not clear at this point exactly what this means for the UK. Peacock is currently available in this country with a Sky or NOW subscription, so presumably this is where the film will launch here – and indeed all the other Despicable Me films are currently available on the platform.

When we get concrete confirmation, we'll update this page accordingly.

Minions: The Rise Of Gru DVD and Blu-ray release date

If you'd like to own a physical copy of the film, you'll likely have to wait a little while.

An official DVD and Blu-ray relase date has not been announced at this stage, but it will probably be available around four months after the theatrical debut – with the film also likely to be made available on a range of Premium Video On Demand services at the same time.

We'll let you know when an official release date is confirmed.

Minions is released in UK cinemas on Friday 1st July 2022. Visit our Movies hub for more news and features or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

