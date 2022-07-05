What is the Gentleminions TikTok trend and why are cinemas banning it?

After making their debut in the original 2010 film Despicable Me and its two sequels, the joyful Minions went on to have their own spin-off film in 2015.

The latest chapter in the Despicable Me franchise has finally arrived.

Now, this year marks the release of the Minions' second standalone outing, Minions: The Rise of Gru.

However, in case that was not enough, the film has also sparked a whole new social media trend.

So, just what exactly is Gentleminions and why are people doing it on TikTok?

What is the Gentleminions TikTok trend?

The Gentleminions trend started on social media website and app TikTok.

The trend is to record a video of yourself dressed in a formal suit and visit the cinema to see the newly released Minions: Rise of Gru.

An individual would also mimic the villain Gru from the film by clasping their hands together.

The idea is to enjoy the film ironically, but some have found it disruptive to those who are trying to enjoy the film.

However, the film's distributor Universal tweeted: "to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you."

So, Universal does not take issue with the trend, it seems!

Why are cinemas banning Gentleminions?

Some cinemas have taken steps to place bans on customers taking part in the Gentleminions TikTok trend after it forced managers to refund other customers' tickets.

According to The Independent, the manager of Vue Cinema in Worcester said: "The trend cost me £1,300 yesterday. I had to refund all of the tickets in that theatre because of kids shouting and mimicking the Minions while the film was playing.

"It was a group of about eight kids. Now, when we see any kids coming in to see the film dressed up we give them a warning.

"We tell them that if there is one complaint, whatever that may be, they will be kicked out of the cinema.

"It’s something being implemented across a lot of cinemas, I have colleagues in Cheltenham who I know have had problems as well."

So, taking part in the trend now comes with some added risk.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is released in UK cinemas on Friday 1st July 2022. Visit our Movies hub for more news and features or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

