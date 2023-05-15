The reboot isn't scheduled to be released in cinemas until 2025, and as yet no official casting news has been revealed, but that hasn't stopped some very exciting rumours emerging about who might be signing on to star in the film.

There's been a whole lot of buzz about the future of the DCU ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-chairmen at the studio – and one of the most anticipated upcoming big-screen projects is Superman Legacy .

James Gunn himself has been rather coy about the speculation, recently writing on Twitter that he "would never comment on who is or isn’t AUDITIONING for a role."

He added: "For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy and it isn’t any of the regular players in the Superman world."

That said, some of the rumours appear to be gathering steam, so read on for a list of the actors who could well be in line for key roles.

Who is playing Superman?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pearl star David Corenswet is currently firmly in the race to land the lead role as Superman/Clark Kent. The publication has reported that he has made it to the screen test stage – although he still faces stiff competition from two other unnamed actors.

As well as his role in Pearl, Corenswet has had a number of high-profile small-screen roles in series such as The Politician, Hollywood and We Own This City, while previous film credits include The Sunlit Night and Look Both Ways.

Other names who have been mentioned regarding this role include Euphoria star Jacob Elordi and Grantchester's Tom Brittney, although the former is said to no longer be in the mix.

Meanwhile, Gunn previously dismissed reports that Logan Lerman could be set to take on the role.

Who is playing Lois Lane?

Emma Mackey in Death on the Nile (2022)

The same report suggests that Sex Education and Emily star Emma Mackey – who recently won the BAFTA Rising Star Award – could be in line for a major role as Daily Planet reporter and Clark Kent's love interest Lois Lane, a part which has previously been played by the likes of Margot Kidder, Kate Bosworth, and Amy Adams.

But she's far from the only big name said to be in the running – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Scream VI's Samara Weaving have all reportedly auditioned for the role, and at this stage it's not clear who is leading the race.

Who is playing Lex Luthor?

At this stage, Superman's arch-nemesis Lex Luthor hasn't even been confirmed as the main villain in the upcoming film, but there are already some strong rumours that Renfield and The Menu star Nicholas Hoult is being lined up to play the iconic antagonist.

Hoult – who was at one point tipped to play Batman before Robert Pattinson landed that role – has been linked to the role by many sources, and it certainly appears that he is the front-runner to land the part.

There have also been reports that Gunn might offer the role to one of the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – but if true, it's not clear which member of that cast is being considered.

Who else might be in Superman Legacy?

It's not yet clear which other characters from the comic books might make it into this big-screen adaptation, while it's also not apparent who Gunn was referring to when he said someone who had been cast who is not one of the "regular players in the Superman world."

One person who does appear to be a reasonable bet for a role is the director's brother Sean Gunn, who has appeared in many of his brother's films including all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies and The Suicide Squad.

Superman: Legacy will be released in cinemas on 11th July 2025.

