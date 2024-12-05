Flag is played by Frank Grillo, while Viola Davis returns to her role as Waller. But who else is in the stacked voice cast, and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Creature Commandos.

Creature Commandos cast: Who stars in the animated DC series?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Creature Commandos. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Steve Agee as John Economos

Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic

Anya Chalotra as Circe

Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr

Sean Gunn as GI Robot and Weasel



David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein

Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus



Indira Varma as the Bride

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Steve Agee plays John Economos

Steve Agee as John Economos in Peacemaker. HBO

Who is John Economos? John Economos, as previously seen in other DC films and series, is a member of ARGUS, who works for Amanda Waller.

Where have I seen Steve Agee? As well as playing Economos in The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Agee has had roles in films including Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and Brightburn, as well as series such as Adventure Time, New Girl, Community, Superstore and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.

Maria Bakalova plays Princess Ilana Rostovic

Maria Bakalova and Princess Ilana Rostovic in Creature Commandos. DC, Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Who is Princess Ilana Rostovic? Ilana is a member of the royal family in Buchalistan, who previously had a romantic connection with Rick Flag Sr.

Where have I seen Maria Bakalova? Bakalova is known for her roles in films such as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Bodies Bodies Bodies, The Bubble, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Unfrosted and The Apprentice.

Anya Chalotra plays Circe

Anya Chalotra and Circe in Creature Commandos. DC, Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Who is Circe? Circe is a powerful immortal sorceress, who Task Force M are sent to bring down.

Where have I seen Anya Chalotra? Chalotra is best known for playing Yennefer in The Witcher, while she has also had roles in The ABC Murders and animated shows Sherwood and Twilight of the Gods.

Zoë Chao plays Nina Mazursky

Zoë Chao and Nina Mazursky in Creature Commandos. DC, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Who is Nina Mazursky? Nina is an amphibious scientist and a member of Task Force M, otherwise known as the Creature Commandos.

Where have I seen Zoë Chao? Chao has had roles in films including Where'd You Go, Bernadette, Downhill, Senior Year, Your Place or Mine and Somebody I Used to Know, as well as series such as Strangers, Living with Yourself, Love Life, The Afterparty and Party Down.

Frank Grillo plays Rick Flag Sr

Frank Grillo and Rick Flag Sr in Creature Commandos. DC, Jon Kopaloff/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Who is Rick Flag Sr? Rick Flag Sr is the father of Rick Flag, a former army general and a member of ARGUS, who is appointed as the head of Task Force M.

Where have I seen Frank Grillo? Grillo is best known for his roles as Crossbones in the MCU and Sergeant Leo Barnes in the Purge franchise, while he has also appeared in films such as End of Watch, Zero Dark Thirty, Gangster Squad, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and Copshop. His TV roles have included appearances in Guiding Light, The Shield, Prison Break, Kingdom, Billions and Tulsa King.

Sean Gunn plays GI Robot and Weasel

Sean Gunn and GI Robot and Weasel in Creature Commandos. DC, Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Who is GI Robot? GI Robot is an android built by the military, who previously served as a member of Easy Company in the Second World War, and is made a member of Task Force M.

Who is Weasel? Weasel is an animalistic creature and a member of Task Force M.

Where have I seen Sean Gunn? Gunn is best known for his roles in his brother James's projects, including the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Super, The Belko Experiment and The Suicide Squad. He has also had roles in series such as Gilmore Girls, The Terminal List and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

David Harbour plays Eric Frankenstein

David Harbour and Eric Frankenstein in Creature Commandos. DC, Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for BoxLunch

Who is Eric Frankenstein? Eric is a zombified creature created by Victor Frankenstein, who is a member of Task Force M.

Where have I seen David Harbour? Harbour is best known for playing Hopper in Stranger Things and the Red Guardian in the MCU, while he has also had roles in films such as Brokeback Mountain, Quantum of Solace, WE, End of Watch, Hellboy, Violent Night and Gran Turismo. His TV roles have included appearances in Pan Am, The Newsroom, State of Affairs and Star Wars: Visions.

Alan Tudyk plays Doctor Phosphorus

Alan Tudyk and Doctor Phosphorus in Creature Commandos. DC, Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Who is Doctor Phosphorus? Doctor Phosphoros is a scientist who was experimented on and given radioactive powers. He is a member of Task Force M.

Where have I seen Alan Tudyk? Tudyk, who is perhaps best known for his voice roles, has appeared in films such as A Knight's Tale, Ice Age, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, I, Robot, Serenity, 3:10 to Yuma, Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, Big Hero 6, Zootopia, Moana, Star Wars: Rogue One, Deadpool 2, Aladdin, Raya and the Last Dragon, Encanto, Disenchanted and Wish.

His TV roles have included appearances in Firefly, Dollhouse, Young Justice, American Dad!, The Tick, Santa Clarita Diet, Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn and Resident Alien.

Tudyk also plays Clayface and Will Magnus in Creature Commandos.

Indira Varma plays the Bride

Indira Varma and the Bride in Creature Commandos. DC, Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Who is the Bride? The Bride is one of Doctor Frankenstein's creations and a member of Task Force M.

Where have I seen Indira Varma? Varma is known for her roles in series including Rome, Torchwood, Luther, Silk, Game of Thrones, Patrick Melrose, The Legend of Vox Machina, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Capture, Extrapolations and Doctor Who, as well as in films such as Exodus: Gods and Kings, Official Secrets, The One and Only Ivan and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

Viola Davis plays Amanda Waller

Viola Davis and Amanda Waller in Creature Commandos. DC, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Who is Amanda Waller? Amanda Waller is a government operative who heads up ARGUS, and created Task Force M.

Where have I seen Viola Davis? Davis is an Osca- winning actress, who was nominated for her roles in Doubt, The Help and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and won the Supporting Actress award for Fences. She has previously appeared as Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker and Black Adam.

Davis has also had roles in Eat Pray Love, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, Prisoners, Widows, The Woman King, Air, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Kung Fu Panda 4.

Creature Commandos streams on Max in the US, while a UK air date has yet to be confirmed.

