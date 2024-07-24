But although both the characters are very familiar to the vast majority of film fans, up until now they've existed separately to the world of Kevin Feige's cinematic empire – due largely to various rights issues.

The new film will undoubtedly be packed with all kinds of self-referential gags addressing their late arrival to the shared universe, as they come into contact with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and unite to defeat a common enemy.

But after such a long wait for the characters to join the MCU, what are the possibilities of another Deadpool film later down the line? Read on for everything we know so far.

Will there be a Deadpool 4?

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Marvel Studios

As yet, nothing has been confirmed – so it's too early to say for sure.

Of course, Marvel meticulously plan their slate years in advance, and we already know confirmed plans for six upcoming films, so if another Deadpool entry is greenlit we'd expect to hear about it in the not too distant future.

It certainly seems likely that after so much anticipation ahead of the character joining the MCU he'll be sticking around for a little while, at the very least popping up in other characters' films - but most probably getting another of his own adventures too.

For his part, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy recently told RadioTimes.com that "we always have ideas" regarding the possibility of further films, and generally seemed hopeful about the chances of more.

"Right now, I’m just hoping that audiences feel we gave them a true Deadpool movie that is different in that it really embraces this two-hander," he explained.

"And that this team-up that we’ve all been waiting for for so long satisfied all our wants and yearning and dreams of how delicious, joyous, battle-tested, action-packed and funny this team-up could be."

He added: "Beyond that, if we did our job, then I guess anything’s possible for the future - and I’m excited for whatever that could be as both a filmmaker and as an audience member."

As soon as we hear any news either way, we'll keep this page updated – but given the early signs are that the film will do very good business at the box office, another film seems very likely indeed.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on 25th July 2024.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on 25th July 2024.