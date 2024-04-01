Ewan McGregor says he's "sure" Obi-Wan will return for season 2
"I hope we get a chance to do another one and I’m sure we will."
Ewan McGregor is doing his all to secure an Obi-Wan season 2 for Star Wars fans - and says he's "pretty sure" he'll be back to play the character again.
The actor reprised his role as the iconic character for the limited series in 2022 and, ever since, fans have been clamouring for more.
He recently pointed out he's had to lie in the past about playing the role to ensure fans were surprised by the news of the show.
McGregor told LADbible: "The truth is I’ve talked about having to cover for doing the Obi-Wan season for years, I had to lie about that, and I’m not lying about this now."
He added: "I don’t know. There’s been no phone call to me from Lucasfilm, or Disney saying, ‘Let’s do another one’. Obi-Wan was made as a limited series and it’s out and people like it, which I’m very, very pleased about.”
The actor went on to say: "I hope we get a chance to do another one and I’m sure we will. I’m pretty sure, you know, I’ve got a few years yet before I’m the same age as Alec Guinness was in A New Hope. So there’s time to tell more stories in there.”
Here's hoping!
McGregor's so up for another season that he previously encouraged fans to email Disney directly, petitioning the company for more.
During a panel discussion at MegaCon, the actor said of season 1: "It was originally gonna be a movie, and I've often thought, 'Should it have been a movie?' But I kind of think it's great that they did it that way and it's a long story, and hopefully, it's more satisfying as a result."
The actor went on to say there is "time to weave a story" and hopes there will be another.
He continued: "Can everyone write to Disney? I'll give you some email addresses at the end, and just say, 'Dear Disney, let's a have a bit more of Obi-Wan Kenobi please.'"
