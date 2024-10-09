As fans wait for that potential new show, they can dive into the exploits of Lincoln and Michael, as played by Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller.

But who else starred in the show, who did they all play, and how did things play out for their characters come the end of the series?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Prison Break - but beware of spoilers.

More like this

Who's in the cast of Prison Break?

Below is the main cast for Prison Break across the seasons. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.

Dominic Purcell as Lincoln Burrows

Wentworth Miller as Michael Scofield

Amaury Nolasco as Fernando Sucre

Robert Knepper as Theodore 'T-Bag' Bagwell

Robin Tunney as Veronica Donovan

Peter Stormare as John Abruzzi

Marshall Allman as Lincoln 'LJ' Burrows Jr

Wade Williams as Brad Bellick

Sarah Wayne Callies as Sara Tancredi

Paul Adelstein as Paul Kellerman

Rockmond Dunbar as Benjamin Miles 'C-Note' Franklin

William Fichtner as Alexander Mahone

Chris Vance as James Whistler

Robert Wisdom as Norman 'Lechero' St John

Danay Garcia as Sofia Lugo

Jodi Lyn O'Keefe as Gretchen Morgan

Michael Rapaport as Donald Self

Dominic Purcell plays Lincoln Burrows

Dominic Purcell as Lincoln Burrows in Prison Break. Fox

Who is Lincoln Burrows? Lincoln is a man who was falsely convicted of murder and sentenced to death. He found out his younger brother Michael was also in the same prison, and the two managed to break out before he was executed. Over the seasons he took part in multiple prison breaks, including helping others, such as Michael, escape.

What happened to Lincoln Burrows? Lincoln ended up saving Michael, and was last seen happy with him, Sara and their family.

Where have I seen Dominic Purcell before? Purcell has had roles in series such as Heartbreak High, John Doe and Legends of Tomorrow, in which he played Mick Rory. He has also appeared in films including Blade: Trinity, Primeval and Killer Elite.

Wentworth Miller plays Michael Scofield

Wentworth Miller stars in Prison Break. SEAC

Who is Michael Schofield? Michael is a creative genius, with a high IQ and low latent inhibition. He deliberately gets himself arrested and sent to prison, in order to break out his brother Lincoln. The duo later try to find out the truth behind Lincoln's imprisonment.

What happened to Michael Schofield? At the end of the series, Michael ended up back living with Sara and his family, happy. However, executive producer Paul Scheuring has said he will never be able to stop looking over his shoulder and worrying about the next threat.

Where have I seen Wentworth Miller before? Miller played Leonard Snart in the Arrowverse, including Legends of Tomorrow, while he has also appeared in Madam Secretary and films such as Underworld and Resident Evil: Afterlife.

Amaury Nolasco plays Fernando Sucre

Amaury Nolasco as Fernando Sucre in Prison Break. Fox

Who is Fernando Sucre? Fernando was an inmate at Fox River State Penitentiary, sentenced for aggravated robbery, who became cellmates with Michael. He joined up with Michael and Lincoln for their prison break, and later helped them on multiple occasions.

What happened to Fernando Sucre? Fernando was last seen working on a freighter in season 5.

Where have I seen Amaury Nolasco before? Nolasco has had roles in films including Transformers, The Rum Diary and A Good Day to Die Hard, as well as series such as Chase, Work It, Telenovela, Deception, Hightown and Land of Women.

Robert Knepper plays Theodore 'T-Bag' Bagwell

Robert Knepper as Theodore 'T-Bag' Bagwell in Prison Break. Fox

Who is Theodore 'T-Bag' Bagwell? Theodore, known as T-Bag, is the leader of a white supremacist gang who is imprisoned at Fox River State Penitentiary, serving a life sentence for kidnapping, rape and murder. He joins Michael, Lincoln and the others in their escape plan, but the others despise him.

What happened to T-Bag? At the end of season 5, T-Bag snaps A&W's neck after he messes up a plan, and is sent back to Fox River. However, this is exactly what he intended, as he wanted to get revenge on Jacob, Sara's second husband, who he becomes cellmates with.

Where have I seen Robert Knepper before? Knepper has had roles in series including Thieves, Carnivàle, Heroes, Cult, Mob City, Texas Rising, Twin Peaks, Homeland and iZombie. He has also appeared in films such as Hitman, Transporter 3, The Day the Earth Stood Still, RIPD, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

Robin Tunney plays Veronica Donovan

Robin Tunney as Veronica Donovan in Prison Break. Fox

Who is Veronica Donovan? Veronica is Lincoln's ex-girlfriend and a real-estate lawyer who tries to help exonerate him.

What happened to Veronica Donovan? Veronica was killed in season 2 by secret service agents when she confronted Terrence Steadman, the man believed to have been killed by Lincoln, who was being kept hidden.

Where have I seen Robin Tunney before? Tunney has had roles in series including Class of '96, The Mentalist, The Fix and Dear Edward. She has also appeared in films such as Horse Girl.

Peter Stormare plays John Abruzzi

Peter Stormare as John Abruzzi in Prison Break. Fox

Who is John Abruzzi? John is an Italian-American mob boss and the don of the Abruzzi crime family, who is an inmate at Fox River with a life sentence. He escapes with the rest of the group.

What happened to John Abruzzi? John is killed in season 2 when he is lured into a trap set up by Mahone and the FBI. He raises his weapon in the air and is gunned down, choosing to die rather than go back to prison.

Where have I seen Peter Stormare before? Stormare is known for his roles in films including Armageddon, Fargo, Jurassic Park: The Lost World, Chocolat, Bad Boys II, Constantine and 22 Jump Street. He has also appeared in series such as The Blacklist, Castlevania, American Gods, 1923 and Twilight of the Gods.

Marshall Allman plays Lincoln 'LJ' Burrows Jr

Marshall Allman as Lincoln 'LJ' Burrows Jr in Prison Break. Fox

Who is Lincoln 'LJ' Burrows Jr? Lincoln, known as LJ, is Lincoln's estranged son, who himself ends up in prison after trying to shoot Kellerman.

What happened to LJ? In season 4, it is said that LJ is taking his finals in school. He is not seen again, and is not mentioned in season 5.

Where have I seen Marshall Allman before? Allman has appeared in series including True Blood, Justified, Quantum Break, Bates Motel, Humans and Chicago Med.

Wade Williams plays Brad Bellick

Wade Williams as Brad Bellick in Prison Break. Fox

Who is Brad Bellick? Brad is the main prison guard at Fox River who is later fired, before at one point being imprisoned himself.

What happened to Brad Bellick? In season 4, Bellick died, drowning while trying to put up a pipe to cross a water conduit.

Where have I seen Wade Williams before? Williams has had roles in series including MDs, The Bernie Mac Show, Westworld and Mercy Street, as well as films such as Erin Brockovich, Collateral, The Good Doctor, The Dark Knight Rises and Venom.

Sarah Wayne Callies plays Sara Tancredi

Sarah Wayne Callies as Sara Tancredi in Prison Break. Fox

Who is Sara Tancredi? Sara is Michael's love interest and later wife, who is a doctor working at Fox River at the beginning of the series.

What happened to Sara Tancredi? Sara married Jacob Anton Ness by the start of season 5, believing Michael to be dead. However, by the end of the series she had discovered Jacob was a rogue CIA agent and murderer, and ended up back with Michael.

Where have I seen Sarah Wayne Callies before? Callies has appeared in series such as The Walking Dead, The Long Road Home, Colony, Unspeakable, Council of Dads and The Company You Keep.

Paul Adelstein plays Paul Kellerman

Paul Adelstein as Paul Kellerman in Prison Break. Fox

Who is Paul Kellerman? Paul was a Secret Service agent who was ordered to frame Lincoln for murder.

What happened to Paul Kellerman? Paul was believed to be dead for a long time, but in season 5 was actually killed by an assassin off-screen, who shot him.

Where have I seen Paul Adelstein before? Adelstein is best known for his role as Cooper in Private Practice, while he has also had roles in Cupid, Land of the Lost, Scandal, Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce, The Menu, The Greatest Beer Run Ever and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Rockmond Dunbar plays Benjamin Miles 'C-Note' Franklin

Rockmond Dunbar as Benjamin Miles 'C-Note' Franklin in Prison Break. Fox

Who is Benjamin Miles 'C-Note' Franklin? Benjamin, known as C-Note, is one of the original group who escapes from Fox River. He was imprisoned for possession of stolen goods. He went on to help Michael and Lincoln numerous times.

What happened to C-Note? C-Note was last seen in season 5, when he was recruited to help find Michael. He was seen helping a number of Yemeni children to flee their country.

Where have I seen Rockmond Dunbar before? Dunbar has had roles in series including Earth 2, Soulfood, Heartland, Sons of Anarchy, The Mentalist, The Game, The Path and 9-1-1.

William Fichtner plays Alexander Mahone

William Fichtner as Alexander Mahone in Prison Break. Fox

Who is Alexander Mahone? Alexander was an FBI special agent, who was in charge of the manhunt for the Fox River escapees. He later got sent to prison himself, and ended up occasionally switching allegiances.

What happened to Alexander Mahone? He is last seen at the end of season 4. In season 5, it is suggested Michael can't contact him as the FBI will be monitoring his communications.

Where have I seen William Fichtner before? Fichtner has had roles in films including Heat, Armageddon, Pearl Harbour, Black Hawk Down, Mr and Mrs Smith, Blades of Glory, The Dark Knight, Date Night, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Independence Day: Resurgence. He has also appeared in series such as As the World Turns, Invasion, Entourage, Crossing Lines, Empire, Mom and The Company You Keep.

Chris Vance plays James Whistler

Chris Vance as James Whistler in Prison Break. Fox

Who is James Whistler? James, introduced in season 3, is an inmate at the Panamanian jail Sona who is incarcerated for murdering of the son of Panama City's mayor, although he proclaims he is innocent. Michael tries to help break him out.

What happened to James Whistler? James is shot and killed by Company hitman Wyatt in season 4, after he betrays The Company.

Where have I seen Chris Vance before? Vance has had roles in series including All Saints, Mental, Dexter, Transporter: The Series, Supergirl, Bosch, Hawaii Five-0 and The Equaliser.

Robert Wisdom plays Norman 'Lechero' St John

Robert Wisdom as Norman 'Lechero' St John in Prison Break. Fox

Who is Norman 'Lechero' St John? Norman, known as Lechero, is a Panamanian drug kingpin imprisoned at Sona. He is the leader of the prison, and views Michael as a threat.

What happened to Lechero? Lechero is killed by T-Bag, who suffocates him with a pillow in order to take his place as the leader of Sona.

Where have I seen Robert Wisdom before? Wisdom has had roles in series such as Fitz, The Wire, Supernatural, Nashville, Flaked, Ballers, The Alienist, Helstrom, Black Bird, Barry and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, as well as films including Face/Off, Motherless Brooklyn and Vacation Friends.

Danay Garcia plays Sofia Lugo

Danay Garcia as Sofia Lugo in Prison Break. Fox

Who is Sofia Lugo? Sofia is James Whistler's girlfriend, who works with Lincoln and Michael to break him out of prison.

What happened to Sofia Lugo? Sofia ends up in a relationship with Lincoln by the end of season 4, but by season 5 they have broken up.

Where have I seen Danay Garcia before? Garcia is best known for starring in Fear the Walking Dead, while she has also had roles in Supernatural, Boost and Spiked.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jodi Lyn O'Keefe plays Gretchen Morgan

Jodi Lyn O'Keefe as Gretchen Morgan in Prison Break. Fox

Who is Gretchen Morgan? Gretchen is a high-ranking Company agent in charge of breaking Whistler out of Sona.

What happened to Gretchen Morgan? In The Final Break, Gretchen was trying to escape a prison she had been incarcerated in along with Sara, but got caught, and refused to give Sara up. She was taken back to her cell, and this is the last we saw of her.

Where have I seen Jodi Lyn O'Keefe before? O'Keefe has previously had roles in series including Nash Bridges, Two and a Half Men, The Vampire Diaries and Hit the Floor.

Michael Rapaport plays Donald Self

Michael Rapaport as Donald Self in Prison Break. Fox

Who is Donald 'Don' Self? Donald, known as Don, is a Homeland Security agent who hires a number of the show's major characters to form an A-Team to take down The Company.

What happened to Donald 'Don' Self? When he failed to give up Lincoln and Michael's location to their mother Christina, an agent of The Company, Don was injected with a serum which left him in a vegetative state for the rest of his life. He was last seen living at a rest facility.

Where have I seen Michael Rapaport before? Rapaport has had roles in series including Friends, Boston Public, The War at Home, My Name Is Earl, Round Puppies, Justified, Atypical, Only Murders in the Building, Life & Beth and Fallout, as well as films such as True Romance, Deep Blue Sea, Hitch and Sully.

Prison Break is available to stream on both Netflix and Disney Plus.

Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream. Get three months of Disney Plus for just £1.99 a month in this new limited-time offer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.